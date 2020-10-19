China Life Insurance Breaks above the Falling Wedge

An interesting pattern found in the chart. How far will the stock climb?

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 20, 2020 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Life Insurance (2628.HK) Breaks above the Falling Wedge

China Life Insurance (2628), a major Chinese insurance company, reported that gross premium income climbed 9.4% on year to 543.6 billion yuan in the January-September period.

China Merchants Securities estimated that China Life Insurance might benefit from rising government bond yield and a positive equity in 3Q 2020.

From a technical point of view, the stock confirmed a bullish breakout of falling wedge pattern, suggesting a continuation of the previous up trend. Currently, the prices break above both 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The RSI also crosses above the declining trend line drawn from July.

Bullish readers could set the support level at HK$17.00, while resistance levels would be located at HK$20.50 and HK$21.90 respectively.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Equities Stocks China

Latest market news

View more
US Economy Proves Stronger-Than-Expected in 2024
Today 11:00 AM
Hot chocolate: The scolding trade of 2024
Yesterday 11:30 PM
USD/CAD Breakout: Insights on Extremes in Sentiment & Momentum
Yesterday 01:30 PM
Top surprises in 2024 – AUD/USD
Yesterday 07:00 AM
2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
December 27, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
December 27, 2024 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Feature image of stock market figures and indices
2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
By:
James Stanley
December 23, 2024 02:45 PM
    stocks_09
    2025 Forecast for US Equities (Fundamental)
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 23, 2024 01:33 PM
      Equities Weekly Forecast: Broadcom, MARA & GameStop
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 06:29 AM
        downtrend chart
        Equities weekly forecast: JP Morgan, Wells Fargo & PepsiCo
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        October 5, 2024 02:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.