China H Stock Focus Bottoming formation sighted in PetroChina

"Bottoming" configuration sighted in PetroChina, the worst may be over.

Financial Analyst
April 20, 2018 3:20 AM
Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3months) on PetroChina (0857 HKG)



Key technical elements

  • Since hitting a major low of 4.16 in Jan 2016 (coincided with the 4.06 low printed in Oct 2008/Great Financial Crisis), PetroChina has traded in a sideways configuration below 6.60 (see weekly chart).
  • After takin into account of recent price action since Mar 2018 swing low area of 5.21/18, the stock has started to trace out a medium-term bullish reversal “Double Bottom” configuration. In addition, the recent up move in price action from the 5.21/18 low of Mar 2018 has been accompanied by an increasing volume (see weekly chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards and it still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 84%. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The key medium-term support rests at 5.18 which is defined by the ascending trendline from Jan 2016 and the Mar 2018 swing low area (see daily chart).
  •  The significant medium-term resistances stand at 6.60 (neckline of the “Double Bottom”), 7.40 (swing high area of 10/11 Aug 2015 and 7.92/8.08 (former minor swing low area of Nov/Dec 2014 & 1.382 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 20 Jan 2016 low to 18 Jan 2017 high projected from 10 Jul 2017 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate support: 5.66

Pivot (key support): 5.18

Resistances: 6.60, 7.40 & 7.92/8.08

Next support: 4.15 (key long-term pivotal support)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 5.18 key medium-term pivotal support holds, PetroChina is likely to shape an initial potential push up to test 6.60 in the first step. A break above 6.60 opens up scope for a multi-month up move to target 7.40 follow by 7.92/8.08 next.

On the flipside, a break below 5.18 jeopardises the bulls for a choppy decline to retest the 4.15 key long-term/major pivotal support.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



