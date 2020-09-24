China Evergrande Sell on Rumors

China Evergrande had exceeded our bullish forecast made in early June. However, its share price has retreated sharply afterwards, amid downbeat first half results and negative rumors.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2020 8:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China Evergrande (3333-hk): Sell on Rumors

China Evergrande (3333-hk), a top tier Chinese property group, had exceeded our bullish forecast made in early June after surging to a 15-month high in July. However, its share price has retreated sharply, amid downbeat first half results and negative rumors.


In September, the company announced a staggering 30% discount on all of its properties until early October, a period that is supposed to be traditional Chinese peak home-buying season, as an attempt to improve its cash flow.


Furthermore, the property giant may face a potential default as it may need to repay investors 19 billion dollars by January 2021, unless regulators approve its listing on the Shenzhen stock exchange, according to Bloomberg.


From a technical point of view, China Evergrande (3333-hk) remains under pressure as shown on a daily chart. Despite the fact that it has just shown a bullish divergence, it remains trading within a bearish channel drawn from July. The upside potentially is likely to be limited by the upper boundary of the channel. The level at $18.10 might be considered as the nearest resistance, with prices likely to test the 1st and 2nd support at $14.10 and $12.38. Alternatively, a break above $18.10 might suggest a further rebound to test the next resistance at $20.20.



Sources: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

View more
US CPI needs to cool to keep the USD bear case in check: Week Ahead
Today 04:11 AM
Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
Today 12:36 AM
EUR/USD, AUD/USD, gold look set to take advantage of US dollar weakness
Yesterday 10:15 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks rise as cooling US labour market boosts rate cut bets
Yesterday 04:00 PM
EUR/USD, DAX Forecast: DAX Surges to record highs as EUR/USD Consolidates
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steady, jobless claims & Fed speakers in focus
Yesterday 12:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
S&P 500 analysis: Apple earnings and NFP in focus after Fed’s mixed signals
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
May 2, 2024 04:00 PM
    stocks_03
    DAX outlook remains unfavourable despite support from earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 17, 2024 11:00 AM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about trading Reddit
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      March 21, 2024 04:05 AM
        Graphic of trading data chart
        This might be the most important chart in the financial world right now
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 7, 2024 05:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.