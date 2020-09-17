China Eastern Airlines (670.HK) Rallied Ahead of China National Day Holiday

China Eastern Airlines (670), an airline group, rallied above 50% from March low. Currently, the stock is holding on the upside despite the worsen monthly result.The company posted passenger traffic slid 44.0% on year in August, and the passenger load factor decreased by 12.06 percentage points to 73.32%.Citigroup saidand that any progress on a coronavirus vaccine would further boost investor sentiment in the short term.Besides, the long National Day holiday is coming in October, which could boost the airlines income in the short term.From a technical point of view, the stock climbed along the rising 20-day moving average afterThe RSI is above its overbought level at 70, but has not displayed any reversal signal.Bullish readers could setwhile resistance levels would be located at HK$4.00 and HK$4.45.Source: GAIN Capital TradingView