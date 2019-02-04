China complex in focus

Gung Hei Fat Choy to those celebrating Chinese New Year today. From myself and the team at City Index, we wish you a healthy, happy and prosperous 2019!

With markets and trading likely to be subdued due to the Chinese Lunar New Year holidays this week, it would appear to be an opportune time to look at two of the China complex of markets, after the key events of last week.

The first event from last week I am referring too was the more dovish than anticipated message delivered at the Federal Reserve meeting last Thursday morning. The U.S. interest rate hiking cycle was paused, and this pause is likely to continue to see risk assets supported in coming months. Some analysts are cheekily suggesting there is now a “Powell put” in the equity market, a name that follows Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s predecessors Bernanke and Greenspan who moved to lower interest rates when stocks looked shaky.

The second event was news last week that China - U.S. trade talks in Washington had finished on a positive note with U.S. trade negotiators agreeing to visit China in mid-February for another round of talks. As a follow up to this, reports out over the weekend suggest U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Vietnam on the 27th and 28th of February. President Trump’s love of a deal is well known. Could it be at the meeting in Vietnam an announcement has been pencilled in that confirms a de-escalation in trade tension and narrowly avoids the March 1 deadline for tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese exports, to rise from 10% to 25%? Humm.

Regardless both copper and China A shares have enjoyed the benefits of last week’s developments. With both U.S. and China monetary policy settings now set at more dovish levels, we review the possibilities of further gains in both markets.

Firstly, to copper. Copper inventories are reportedly at 10-year lows and with Chinese copper consumption set to grow at a modest pace, copper supply is expected to remain in deficit in 2019 and 2020.

As viewed on the chart below, copper futures started the year with a test and bounce from support, near to 2.5500. At the overnight closing price of 2.7795, copper futures have rallied 10% in just over 1 month.

A nice move and with the more benign backdrop outlined above, it would be reasonable to expect the current rally can continue towards resistance 2.8800ish, another 3% higher. A close above 2.8800ish would really excite the market and open the window for a push towards 3.000 and possibly 3.2500. One to keep an eye on.

Elsewhere, China A shares had a torrid time during 2018. However, there are initial signs that perhaps the worst is over as China A shares, posted a 10%+ gain for January of this year.

Like copper, the current rally looks set to continue towards the top of the recent range, 12000 area where I would expect to see sellers/supply emerge. That said, a break and daily close above 12000 would likely see short sellers reassess, encourage new buyers into the market and allow the January rally to extend.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of the 5th of February 2019. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Disclaimer

TECH-FX TRADING PTY LTD (ACN 617 797 645) is an Authorised Representative (001255203) of JB Alpha Ltd (ABN 76 131 376 415) which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence (AFSL no. 327075)

Trading foreign exchange, futures and CFDs on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange, futures or CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss in excess of your deposited funds and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange, futures and CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. It is important to note that past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

Any advice provided is general advice only. It is important to note that:

  • The advice has been prepared without taking into account the client’s objectives, financial situation or needs.
  • The client should therefore consider the appropriateness of the advice, in light of their own objectives, financial situation or needs, before following the advice.
  • If the advice relates to the acquisition or possible acquisition of a particular financial product, the client should obtain a copy of, and consider, the PDS for that product before making any decision.
