China and Australia are to sign a free trade deal to remove tariffs from 95 per cent of Australian goods in return for more investment opportunities for Chinese companies.

Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott said it will provide "unparalleled access" to the services market of the world’s second-largest economy.

The deal “will add billions to the economy, create jobs and drive higher living standards,” he said in a statement on Monday (November 17th). "It greatly enhances our competitive position in key areas such as agriculture, resources and energy, manufacturing exports, services and investment," he added.

"This should help to support Australia’s great rebalancing act," Paul Bloxham, chief Australia economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Sydney, told Bloomberg. "Although mining will continue to be an important part of Australia’s export basket, dining is also expected to support Australia’s growth. Australia’s FTA with China should help support a dining boom as the mining boom comes to its end."

Australia's dairy and meat industries will be on a par with New Zealand with a number of tariffs to be eliminated over the coming years. The deal also includes the removal of tariffs on all resources and energy products, including iron ore, gold and coking coal.

In addition, Australian law firms will be able to establish commercial associations with Chinese law firms in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, while Australian insurance companies will have access to China's third-party liability motor vehicle market.

The waiting period for Australian banks to engage in local currency will be cut from three years to one year.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies will be able to buy Australian firms worth up to A$1.08 billion (£600 million) without coming under government scrutiny.

Australian exports to China account for 5.3 per cent of gross domestic product, according to Commonwealth Bank of Australia, with two-way trade reaching about A$150 billion in 2013.

