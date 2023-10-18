China A50, USD/CNH: Turning point for China markets as economic recovery gathers steam?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 2:06 PM
china_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s data dump handily beat expectations in September
  • Weakness for Chinese markets such as A50 and USD/CNH may be limited given their poor performance in 2023
  • The conflict in Israel and Gaza remains the primary focus for markets

Activity levels in China’s economy look to be slowly picking up, providing momentary relief for cyclical assets amidst a deteriorating macro backdrop due to events in Gaza overnight. While the latter will likely dictate the broader direction for markets near-term, given how poorly Chinese markets such as USD/CNH and the A50 have fared this year, downside risks appear limited relative to those in markets which have not adjusted by the same margin,

China’s ‘data dump’ beats in September

The ‘data dump’, the nickname for China’s monthly industrial output, retail sales, unemployment and fixed asset investment reports which are released simultaneously on the same day, beat expectations in September, adding to an improvement in recent PMI surveys and ongoing strength in Chinese commodity demand.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said industrial production increased 4.5% in September relative to a year earlier, accelerating from 3.9% in August. The result was two-tenths ahead of the median economist forecast offered to Reuters. Retail sales strengthened over the same period, accelerating from 4.6% to 5.5%, topping the 4.9% pace expected.

Urban fixed asset investment was the only disappointment, lifting 3.1% in the first nine months of the year relative to the same period in 2023, down a tenth on August and a slight miss on expectations. Of note, the miss continues to reflect weakness in private investment which fell 0.6% from a year earlier. In contrast, infrastructure investment – primarily reflecting public sector capex, rose 6.2% over the same period.

GDP growth accelerates

China’s backwards-looking Q3 GDP figure also impressed, although the result was largely reflective of a 0.3 percentage point downward revision to the Q2 estimate. The NBS said the economy expanded 1.3% between July to September, stronger than the 1% pace expected. On a year-on-year basis, GDP lifted 4.9%, up 0.5 percentage points relative to consensus.

Cyclical markets such as AUD/USD, ASX 200 and crude are trading higher on the details of the data dump, although the latter largely reflects heightened tensions in the Israel-Hamas conflict along with a sizeable draw in US crude oil inventories, according to the latest API report released late Tuesday.

USD/CNH, China A50 market reaction

For Chinese markets, the reaction so far has been mixed with USD/CNH moving lower, stopping abruptly at long-running downtrend support located just below 7.3100. Should it break, the next levels to watch include 7.3050 and 7.2700, with minor support scattered in between. On the topside, moves above 7.3300 have proven to be unsuccessful of late.

usdcnh Oct 18

For the A50, an initial break above 12200 resistance was reversed just as quickly, although the index is now back testing the resolve of sellers above this level. However, the bearish hourly hammer suggests bears remain in control for now. On the topside, resistance is seen at 12285 and around 12320, the intersection of downtrend resistance and former uptrend support. Below, the index has attracted bids on probes below 12120 with further support located just above 12000.

a50 oct 18

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: USD/CNH A50 China FX

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD: Monthly indicators in China’s ‘data dump’ to dictate direction
Yesterday 11:58 PM
WTI crude oil, GBP/AUD analysis: Asian Open – 18/10/2023
Yesterday 09:42 PM
Russell 2000 small cap rally extended, bullish signal
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 04:51 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks falls after strong retail sales data, yields rise
Yesterday 01:13 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 17, 2023
Yesterday 11:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD/CNH articles

china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
China A50, USD/CNH: Weakening trend in focus ahead of key economic data
By:
David Scutt
October 9, 2023 05:02 AM
    united_states_02
    Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
    By:
    David Scutt
    September 29, 2023 01:48 AM
      USA flag
      USD/JPY, AUD/USD, USD/CNH: Fading intervention that fails fundamentals
      By:
      David Scutt
      September 26, 2023 12:39 AM
        china_03
        USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 15, 2023 02:42 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.