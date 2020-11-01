China A50 Index Relatively Strong in October Within Global Indexes

The China A50 Index rose 3.8% in October, which outperformed the global indexes, such as Dow Jones (-4.27%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (-7.29%).

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 2, 2020 8:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 Index: Relatively strong in October within global indexes

The China A50 Index rose 3.8% in October, which outperformed the global indexes, such as Dow Jones (-4.27%) and Euro Stoxx 50 (-7.29%). In fact, China's economy has shown the gradual recovery signal. on the economic front, China's official Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.4 in October (51.3 expected) from 51.5 in September and Non-manufacturing PMI climbed to 56.2 (56.0 expected) from 55.9, according to the government. Besides, Caixin China Manufacturing PMI rose to 53.6 in October (52.8 expected) from 53.0.

Investors should focus on the October Caixin Non-Manufacturing PMI (55.0 expected) and the trade data ahead of this week.

From a technical point of view, the index remains holding above the 50-day moving average after breaking above the declining trend line drawn from July. The relative strength index is also supported by a rising trend line drawn from February. 

Bullish readers could set the support levels at 15380, while resistance levels would be located at 16485 and 17550.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon
Today 01:00 PM
ETH ETFs Launch, Traders Sell the News Again - Cryptoasset Weekly Update (July 27 2024)
Today 07:00 AM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Yesterday 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Yesterday 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Yesterday 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:48 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
S&P 500 Forecast: Could mixed US data soothe investor nerves?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 25, 2024 01:30 PM
    indices_screen
    Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 25, 2024 01:01 AM
      japan_03
      AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
      By:
      David Scutt
      July 25, 2024 12:41 AM
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA Hits 40K – Will We See a Bounce?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 24, 2024 07:26 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.