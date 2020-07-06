China A50 Index (Short Term): A Signal To Enter Bull Market

China A50 Index (CFD) skyrocketed around 9.8% yesterday and also broke above the 2015 high around 15000. In fact, China's Shanghai composite index closed up 5.7% yesterday andfrom March low. It indicates that the index isOn Monday, the state-owned China Securities Journal published an article asserting that "(...) In the post Covid-19 world, the economy needs a healthy bull market more than ever."Last Friday, China'srose to 58.4 in June (53.2 expected) from 55.0 in May. Key findings included: "Business activity and new orders both rise at sharper rates (...) but employment continues to decline (...) Business confidence strengthens to three-year high."Source: Trading EconomicIn the above chart, we could see that the Service PMI is even higher than the data before the outbreak of COVID-19. It indicates that the service industry in China is expanding.

On the daily, China A50 Index (CFD) posted a long ranging bullish bar. Besides, the prices recorded a new 52-week high. Both signals indicate the positive technical outlook.

Bullish readers could set(the high of January), while resistance levels would be located at 17860 (138.2% fibonacci projection) and 18935 (161.8% fibonacci projection).Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital