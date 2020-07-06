China A50 Index A Signal To Enter Bull Market

China A50 Index (CFD) skyrocketed around 9.8% yesterday and also broke above the 2015 high around 15000. In fact, China's Shanghai composite index closed up 5.7% yesterday and rebounded more than 20% from March low. It indicates that the index is entering a bull market.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 7, 2020 8:21 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China A50 Index (Short Term): A Signal To Enter Bull Market

China A50 Index (CFD) skyrocketed around 9.8% yesterday and also broke above the 2015 high around 15000. In fact, China's Shanghai composite index closed up 5.7% yesterday and rebounded more than 20% from March low. It indicates that the index is entering a bull market.

On Monday, the state-owned China Securities Journal published an article asserting that "cultivating a healthy bull market is important for creating new opportunities (...) In the post Covid-19 world, the economy needs a healthy bull market more than ever." 

Last Friday, China's Caixin Services PMI rose to 58.4 in June (53.2 expected) from 55.0 in May. Key findings included: "Business activity and new orders both rise at sharper rates (...) but employment continues to decline (...) Business confidence strengthens to three-year high."


Source: Trading Economic

In the above chart, we could see that the Service PMI is even higher than the data before the outbreak of COVID-19. It indicates that the service industry in China is expanding.

On the daily, China A50 Index (CFD) posted a long ranging bullish bar. Besides, the prices recorded a new 52-week high. Both signals indicate the positive technical outlook.


Bullish readers could set the nearest support level at 14700 (the high of January), while resistance levels would be located at 17860 (138.2% fibonacci projection) and 18935 (161.8% fibonacci projection).


Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Related tags: China A50 Indices PMI China

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Today 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Today 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Today 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Today 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Today 06:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest China A50 articles

asia_04
Crude oil, copper: Bullish China data offers relief for battered commodities
By:
David Scutt
June 5, 2024 03:54 AM
    china_02
    Hang Seng, China A50 reversing hard after tough end to May
    By:
    David Scutt
    June 3, 2024 03:34 AM
      china_07
      Hang Seng, China A50: IMF gets bullish as just as Chinese stocks roll over
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 06:03 AM
        china_02
        China A50, Hang Seng, USD/CNH: Economic revival, state intervention creates ample trade opportunities
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 18, 2024 07:04 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.