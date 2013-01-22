charting apple gold technicals 850492013

What to make of Apple’s 31% decline over the last five months against equity indices resilience near five-year highs? And will gold remain supported by the mercy […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 23, 2013 5:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What to make of Apple’s 31% decline over the last five months against equity indices resilience near five-year highs? And will gold remain supported by the mercy of central bankers?

Markets’ expectations of further asset purchases by the leading central bank have transformed into a three-consecutive weekly rally in gold—not seen since September. Gold’s overall showing against the 11 currencies has fared weaker than any of the prior five years. It ended 2012 higher against all major currencies

As we said in our Dec 5 piece on gold, the yellow metal may never run out of fundamental factors for maintaining support. Technically, the 100-week moving average continues to provide remarkably support –from 1527 in May to 1626 in January. The more challenging part is capturing (and timing) the upside. Considering the three-month trendline resistance near $1700, we find the improving stochastics to carry sufficient momentum in breaking above the trendline and extending gains towards 1750s, before a possible retest of 1780s.

Apple’s fundamental woes have been underlined by a flood of new product launches, which failed to keep the aggressive rates of the early releases of iPad & iPhone. The worst of both worlds emerged when concerns about insufficient supply of iPhone 5 and iPad mini overlapped with reports of slowing demand. Wednesday’s earnings release is expected to show $13.34 per share from the prior $13.87/share, which would be an unusual y/y decline.

Apple’s technical picture begins to show similarities with gold in its 100-week moving average as well as its own four-year trendline support. Yet, the dynamics begin to change when we widen the oscillators beyond the weekly horizon and find escalating risk of a break below the 100-WMA. A confirmed close (weekly) below 470, raises the risk for further pullback towards 400s until technical traders chase up the 200-week moving average, which was last touched in March 2009. The ability to hold above 470 for at least three weeks is likely to draw in the bulls for a required recovery beyond 540 – a confluence of trendline resistance and previous support.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.