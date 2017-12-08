Chart Of The Day USDJPY squeezed up towards major resistance ahead of NFP

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent 1.35% rally from the 112.00 minor swing low area of 06 Dec 2017 has led the risk sensitive USD/JPY to hover right below the 113.80/114.00 major resistance zone.

The major risk resistance zone of 113.80/114.00 is being defined by a confluence of elements; the major descending trendline from Jun 2015, the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 27 Nov 2017 low (depicted in light green in the hourly chart) and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation at this juncture.

Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the pair is likely coming close to its completion of a minor degree corrective rebound wave b sequence from its 28 Nov 2017 low with potential end target at 113.70/80. Thus, the recent steep rally now faces the risk of a mean reversion setback.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 113.70/80

Pivot (key resistance): 114.00

Supports: 113.00 & 112.75

Next resistance: 114.70

Conclusion

As long as the on-going squeeze up does not surpass the 114.00 pivotal resistance, USD/JPY may see a mean reversion setback/decline to retrace the steep up move from 06 Dec 2017 low towards the intermediate supports at 113.00 follow by 112.75 (the former minor swing high areas of 06/07 Dec 2017 & the lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 27 Nov 2017 low).

However, a clearance above 114.00 shall see an extension of the on-going up move to retest the previous medium-term swing high of 114.70 seen on 06 Nov 2017.

