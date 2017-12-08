Chart Of The Day USDJPY squeezed up towards major resistance ahead of NFP

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 8, 2017 11:00 AM
Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY



Key technical elements

  • The recent 1.35% rally from the 112.00 minor swing low area of 06 Dec 2017 has led the risk sensitive USD/JPY to hover right below the 113.80/114.00 major resistance zone.
  • The major risk resistance zone of 113.80/114.00 is being defined by a confluence of elements; the major descending trendline from Jun 2015, the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 27 Nov 2017 low (depicted in light green in the hourly chart) and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached an extreme overbought level which suggests the risk of a minor pull-back/consolidation at this juncture.
  • Based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the pair is likely coming close to its completion of a minor degree corrective rebound wave b sequence from its 28 Nov 2017 low with potential end target at 113.70/80. Thus, the recent steep rally now faces the risk of a mean reversion setback.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 113.70/80

Pivot (key resistance): 114.00

Supports: 113.00 & 112.75

Next resistance: 114.70

Conclusion

As long as the on-going squeeze up does not surpass the 114.00 pivotal resistance, USD/JPY may see a mean reversion setback/decline to retrace the steep up move from 06 Dec 2017 low towards the intermediate supports at 113.00 follow by 112.75 (the former minor swing high areas of 06/07 Dec 2017 & the lower boundary of the minor ascending channel from 27 Nov 2017 low).

However, a clearance above 114.00 shall see an extension of the on-going up move to retest the previous medium-term swing high of 114.70 seen on 06 Nov 2017.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.




          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.