Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY (Thurs 21 Jun)









Key technical elements

Since its 19 June 2018 minor swing low of 109.53, the USD/JPY has started to incher and broke above the minor descending trendline resistance from 15 Jun 2018 high now turns pull-back support at 110.20. These observations suggests that the earlier anticipated “residual push down” scenario within its minor pull-back phase as per highlighted in our “Daily Global Macro Trend Bias” report yesterday has been invalidated.

has been invalidated. The pair is now likely to resume its potential upleg phase within its on-going medium-term uptrend in place since 26 Mar 2018 low with its key short-term support now at 109.90 (the minor swing low area of 20 Jun 2018 & close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going recovery from 19 Jun 2018 low of 109.53 to today, 21 Jun Asian session current intraday high of 110.64.

Momentum readings are positive as seen from the daily and hourly RSI oscillators.

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 114.40/60 which is defined by the minor swing high area of 21 May 2018, upper boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 19 Jun 2018 low, the median line of the aforementioned medium-term ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 110.20

Pivot (key support): 109.90

Resistances: 110.80/90 & 114.40/60

Next support: 109.55/25 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 109.90 key short-term pivotal support holds, USD/JPY is likely to resume its potential upleg to retest the recent minor range resistance at 110.80/90 before targeting the 111.40/60 significant short-term/intermediate resistance zone.

On the other hand, failure to hold at 109.90 reinstates the deeper pull-back scenario towards the key medium-term pivotal support at 109.55/25 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 26 Mar 2018 low, minor swing low area of 08 Jun 2018 & Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster).

Charts are from eSignal

