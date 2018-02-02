Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent plunge of 5.5% from its major resistance of 113.70 (the major descending trendline from Jun 2015 that was retested on Nov 2017) has managed to stall at a major support of 108.30 (Fibonacci cluster + major ascending trendline from Jun 2016) (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has reversed up from its oversold region and still shows potential room for further push up before it reaches its trendline resistance at the 52% level. In addition, the shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator remains positive above its support at the 45% level after its prior bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest at revival of short-term upside momentum which advocates a potential mean reversion rebound to retrace the decline from Nov 2017 high to its recent low of 26 Jan 2018.

The intermediate resistance stands at 109.80 (minor swing high area of 26 Jan 2018 & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 12 Dec 2017 high to 26 Jan 2018 low).

The next significant short-term resistances stand at 110.30/45 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 12 Dec 2017 high to 26 Jan 2018 low) follow by 110.80/1110.00 (former medium-term swing low area of 27 Nov 2017 & 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 12 Dec 2017 high to 26 Jan 2018 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 109.08

Pivot (key support): 108.30

Resistances: 109.80, 110.30/45 & 110.80/111.00

Next support: 107.40

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 108.30 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the 109.80 intermediate resistance, the USD/JPY is likely to shape a potential minor mean reversion rebound towards 110.30/45 follow by 110.80/111.00 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 108.30 should see an extension of the decline to target the next support at 107.40 (medium-term swing low of 08 Sep 2017 & 1.618 Fibonacci projection of the down move from 06 Nov to 27 Nov 2017 projected from 12 Dec 2017).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.







