Chart Of The Day USDJPY minor bottoming configuration ahead of BOJ

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 23, 2018 8:30 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY



Key technical elements

  • The recent plunge of 2.8% from its 113.38 high of 08 Jan 2018 has started to stabilise  as seen from the short-term 4 hour RSI oscillator.
  • The 4 hour RSI oscillator, an indicator that measures momentum has flashed out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the recent downside momentum of price action has abated.
  • Since its 17 Jan 2018 swing low of 110.20, the pair has traced out an impending minor bullish reversal chart configuration, “Double Bottom” with its corresponding neckline resistance at 111.45 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at 112.00/112.15 which is defined by the former medium-term swing low areas of 06 Dec/15 Dec 2017/02 Jan 2018 and  Fibonacci cluster (0.618% retracement of the down move from 08 Jan 2018 high to 17 Jan 2018 low & the 1.236 projection of the recent up move from 17 Jan to 18 Jan 2018 projected from 19 Jan 2018 low).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, the pair is likely in the midst of undergoing a potential minor degree corrective rebound, wave iv before another downleg materialises.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 110.80

Pivot (key support): 110.20

Resistances: 111.45 & 112.00/112.15

Next support: 109.00/108.70

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 110.20 key short-term pivotal support holds, the USD/JPY is likely to see a further push up to retest 111.45 and a break above it opens up scope for a further potential corrective rebound to target the 112.00/112.15 resistance.

However, failure to hold above 110.20 should invalidate the corrective rebound scenario for an extension of the decline towards the major support zone of 109.00/108.70 (the ascending trendline from Jun/Aug 2016 & Fibonacci cluster).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.