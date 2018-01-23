Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent plunge of 2.8% from its 113.38 high of 08 Jan 2018 has started to stabilise as seen from the short-term 4 hour RSI oscillator.

The 4 hour RSI oscillator, an indicator that measures momentum has flashed out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the recent downside momentum of price action has abated.

Since its 17 Jan 2018 swing low of 110.20, the pair has traced out an impending minor bullish reversal chart configuration, “Double Bottom” with its corresponding neckline resistance at 111.45 (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 112.00/112.15 which is defined by the former medium-term swing low areas of 06 Dec/15 Dec 2017/02 Jan 2018 and Fibonacci cluster (0.618% retracement of the down move from 08 Jan 2018 high to 17 Jan 2018 low & the 1.236 projection of the recent up move from 17 Jan to 18 Jan 2018 projected from 19 Jan 2018 low).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis, the pair is likely in the midst of undergoing a potential minor degree corrective rebound, wave iv before another downleg materialises.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 110.80

Pivot (key support): 110.20

Resistances: 111.45 & 112.00/112.15

Next support: 109.00/108.70

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 110.20 key short-term pivotal support holds, the USD/JPY is likely to see a further push up to retest 111.45 and a break above it opens up scope for a further potential corrective rebound to target the 112.00/112.15 resistance.

However, failure to hold above 110.20 should invalidate the corrective rebound scenario for an extension of the decline towards the major support zone of 109.00/108.70 (the ascending trendline from Jun/Aug 2016 & Fibonacci cluster).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



