Chart of the day USDJPY at risk of a minor corrective decline

Short-term technical outlook on USD/JPY









Key technical elements

The recent swift rally from its 107.29 swing low of 08 September 2017 is now right below a key medium-term resistance zone of 110.50/110.00 as defined by the descending trendline from 04 August 2017 high, swing high areas of 04 August/16 August 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator has just started to react off its corresponding pull-back resistance at the 52% level. In addition, the shorter-term (1 hour) RSI oscillator has flash a prior bearish divergence signal before its exit from the overbought region. These observations suggest a slow-down in the recent upside momentum of price action.

The next significant short-term supports after 108.54 rests at 108.80 and 108.40 which are defined by the former congestion areas of 29 August/06 September 2017 and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 08 September 2017 low to yesterday’s U.S. session high of 110.29.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 110.50

Supports: 108.54, 108.80 & 108.45

Next resistance: 111.00

Conclusion

The USD/JPY now faces the risk of a minor corrective pull-back to at least retrace some of the gains seen so far from 08 September 2017 low. Thus, as long as the 110.50 pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 108.54 is likely to open up scope for a potential corrective drop towards the next support at 108.80.

On the other hand, a clearance above 110.50 should invalidate the corrective pull-back scenario for an extension of the current up move towards the upper limit of the medium-term resistance at 111.00.

