Chart Of The Day Potential mean reversion rebound for AUDUSD

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 22, 2017 11:00 AM
November 22, 2017 11:00 AM

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD



Key technical elements

  • The recent multi-month decline of 7.3% from its 08 Sep 2017 high of 0.8125 has almost reached a key medium-term support of 0.7520/7500 (major impending “Ascending Wedge” support from Jan 2016 low & a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).
  • In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has reached the oversold region coupled with a bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to ease where it now faces the risk of a medium-term mean reversion rebound.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the decline from 0.8125 high of 08 Sep 2017 high is likely to have completed an intermediate degree bearish impulsive wave sequence/structure of (a). Thus, the pair may see the start of an intermediate degree (multi-week) corrective rally wave (b) structure to retrace the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to the recent 21 Nov 2017 low of 0.7532 (see daily chart).
  • The significant key short-term resistances stands at 0.7625 follow by 0.7660/7670 (the medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7560

Pivot (key support): 0.7532

Resistances: 0.7625 & 0.7660/7670

Next support: 0.7520/7500 (medium-term support)

Conclusion

The recent multi-month decline from 08 Sep 2017 high has reached an inflection zone where it faces the risk of a medium-term mean reversion rebound/corrective rally. As long as the 0.7532 key short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/USD may see a potential push up toward the next intermediate resistances of 0.7625 follow by 0.7660/7670.

However, a break below 0.7532 shall jeopardise the mean reversion rebound scenario for a slide to test the 0.7520/7500 key medium-term support. Only a violation below 0.7500 is likely to open up scope for another round of multi-week downleg towards the next support at 0.7375.

Charts are from eSignal

