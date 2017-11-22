Chart Of The Day Potential mean reversion rebound for AUDUSD

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD









Key technical elements

The recent multi-month decline of 7.3% from its 08 Sep 2017 high of 0.8125 has almost reached a key medium-term support of 0.7520/7500 (major impending “Ascending Wedge” support from Jan 2016 low & a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart).

In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has reached the oversold region coupled with a bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to ease where it now faces the risk of a medium-term mean reversion rebound.

Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the decline from 0.8125 high of 08 Sep 2017 high is likely to have completed an intermediate degree bearish impulsive wave sequence/structure of (a). Thus, the pair may see the start of an intermediate degree (multi-week) corrective rally wave (b) structure to retrace the recent decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to the recent 21 Nov 2017 low of 0.7532 (see daily chart).

The significant key short-term resistances stands at 0.7625 follow by 0.7660/7670 (the medium-term descending channel resistance from 08 Sep 2017 high & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 08 Sep 2017 high to 21 Nov 2017 low).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7560

Pivot (key support): 0.7532

Resistances: 0.7625 & 0.7660/7670

Next support: 0.7520/7500 (medium-term support)

Conclusion

The recent multi-month decline from 08 Sep 2017 high has reached an inflection zone where it faces the risk of a medium-term mean reversion rebound/corrective rally. As long as the 0.7532 key short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/USD may see a potential push up toward the next intermediate resistances of 0.7625 follow by 0.7660/7670.

However, a break below 0.7532 shall jeopardise the mean reversion rebound scenario for a slide to test the 0.7520/7500 key medium-term support. Only a violation below 0.7500 is likely to open up scope for another round of multi-week downleg towards the next support at 0.7375.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.







