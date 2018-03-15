Chart of the day Potential bullish breakout looms for Hang Seng Index

Impending potential bullish breakout looms for Hang Seng (HSI), watch the 31800 resistance.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 16, 2018 3:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hong Kong 50 Index (Thurs, 15 Mar)



Key technical elements

  • The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has managed to erase all its overnight losses inflicted in yesterday’s 14 Mar U.S. session as it manages to stage a rebound of 1.4% in today, 15 Mar Asian session from its minor ascending channel support from 05 Mar 2018 low (depicted in dark blue on its 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned recovery has been accompanied by a short-term bullish “Marubozu” candlestick pattern (see 1 hour chart). In addition, the daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards after a retest on its corresponding trendline support at the 50% level. These observations suggest that short to medium-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced.
  • The key short-term support rests at 31060 which is defined by a confluence of elements; the minor ascending channel support, the former minor swing high area of 01 Mar 2018 and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 07 Mar 2018 minor swing low to 13 Mar 2018 high.
  • The intermediate resistances stand at 31800 (neckline resistance of an impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart configuration in shape since 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low follow by 32500 next (upper boundary of the minor ascending channel  & the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 09 Feb 2018 low to 27 Feb 2018 high projected from 05 Mar 2018 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 31360

Pivot (key support): 31060

Resistances: 31800 & 32500

Next support: 30100/30070 (key medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 31060 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the 31800 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” is likely to reinforce the start of a potential impulsive upleg sequence to target the next intermediate resistance at 32500 in the first step.

However, a break below 31060 should put the bulls on hold for a deeper slide to test the 30100/30070 key medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro 

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



Related tags: Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.