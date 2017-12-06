Chart Of The Day NZDUSD short term corrective upmove remains intact

Short-term technical outlook on NZD/USD









Key technical elements

The recent 6% decline from its 16 Oct 2017 high of 0.7210 (the worst performer among the majors against the USD) has been triggered by political event where the a change of NZ government may put pressure on the NZ central bank, RBNZ to add a “growth objective” on top of its current inflation targeting when it sets out its monetary policy.

The aforementioned slide has stabilised at the 0.68000 key medium-term support coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator with a recent bullish breakout seen its former corresponding resistance at the 40% level. These observations suggest that downside momentum of price action has started to abate (see daily chart).

The pair is likely in the midst of undergoing a mean reversion corrective rebound to retrace the recent steep decline from 16 Oct 2017 high. The key medium-term resistance to watch will be at the 0.7056/7135 zone as defined by the pull-back of the former primary ascending channel support from 24 Aug 2015 low and the descending trendline from 27 Jul 2017 high (see daily chart).

In the short-term, the pair has continued to evolve within a minor ascending channel in place since 17 Nov 2017 low with its upper boundary coming to act as a resistance at 0.6960/6980 that also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).

The key short-term support rests at 0.6870 which is defined by minor congestion area of 04/05 Dec 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.6890

Pivot (key support): 0.6870

Resistances: 0.6945 & 0.6960/6980

Next support: 0.6800 (medium-term support)

Conclusion

The short-term (minor) uptrend of NZD/USD from 17 Nov 2017 low remains intact. As long as the 0.6870 key short-term pivotal support holds, the pair is likely to shape a further potential corrective rebound/ up move to retest the recent 28 Nov 2017 swing high area of 0.6945 before targeting the next intermediate resistance zone of 0.6960/6980.

However, failure to hold above 0.6870 shall jeopardise the bulls for a further slide to retest the 0.6800 key medium-term support.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.







