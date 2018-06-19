Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 (Tues, 19 Jun)









Key technical elements

The on-going 2.1% decline from its current all-time high level of 7292 on the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) is now hovering above a key short-term support zone of 7135/7075.

The aforementioned 7135/7075 key short-term support is defined by a confluence of multiple elements. The minor swing low area of 08 Jun 2018, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 25 Apr 2018 low to the current all-time high level of 729 and minor ascending trendline from 25 Apr 2018 low.

The daily RSI oscillator is now coming hovering above a significant corresponding support at the 60/50 level coupled with an impending bullish divergence signal seen in shorter-term 4 hour Stochastic oscillator. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action is “overstretched”.

The intermediate resistance stands at 7255 (the minor descending trendline that has capped prior rebound since 15 Jun 2018) follow by the significant medium-term resistance of 7340/400 (the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 04 Apr 2018 & a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 4 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 7135

Pivot (key support): 7075

Resistances: 7255 & 7340/400

Next support: 6854 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 7075 key short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up to retest the 7255 intermediate support and an hourly close above 7255 is likely to open up scope for a potential fresh upleg to target the next resistance at 7340/400.

On the flipside, failure to hold at 7075 put the bulls on hold for an extension of the corrective pull-back to test the 6854 key medium-term pivotal support (the former swing high area of 19 Apr 2018 that has managed to hold the previous pull-back on 23 May 2018 & the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 04 Apr 2018).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

GAIN Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the GAIN Capital group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), GAIN Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact GAIN Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither GAIN Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

GAIN Capital Singapore Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.