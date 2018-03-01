Short-term technical outlook on US Tech 100 Index (Thurs, 01 Mar)









Key technical elements

The recent decline 2.3% seen in the US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) from its Tues, 27 Feb high of 7003 has reached a significant inflection zone of 6820/790 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The former minor range resistance of 21/23 Feb now turns pull-back support at 6820 and a Fibonacci cluster at 6790 (the 23.6% retracement of the up move from 09 Feb 2018 U.S. session low to 27 Feb 2018 high & the 1.618 projection of the recent down move from 27 Feb high to 28 Feb Asian session low projected from 28 Feb U.S. session high) (see daily & 1 hour charts)

The daily RSI oscillator has continued to hover above the 50% level without any bearish divergence signal. In addition, the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to abate.

The intermediate resistance stands at 6950 which is defined by the upper boundary of a minor “bullish flag” continuation pattern in place since 27 Feb 2018 high.

The resistance after its current all-time high of 7038 stands at the 7115/150 zone which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 6820/790

Resistances: 6950, 7038 & 7115/150

Next support: 6690

Conclusion

The Index has reached an inflection zone where another round of potential upleg may materialise. As long as the 6820/790 pivotal support holds and a break above 6950, the Index is likely to stage a potential push up to retest its current all-time high level of 7038 and above it opens up scope towards 7115/150 next.

However, a break below 6790 should invalidate the recovery scenario for deeper slide towards the next support at 6690 (swing low areas of 16/22 Feb 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going medium-term up move from 09 Feb 2018 U.S session low to 27 Feb 2018 high.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



