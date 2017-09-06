Chart of the day Nasdaq 100 managed to hold above key medium term support

Positive elements sighted on Nasdaq 100 right above key medium-term pivotal support

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 6, 2017 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Nasdaq 100 (Wed, 07 Sep 2017)



What happened earlier/yesterday

The growth oriented US Tech 100 Index (proxy for the Nasdaq 100 futures) is only the sole U.S. benchmark index among the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrials to print a fresh all-time high of 6018 on 01 September 2017.

Yesterday (05 September), it tumbled by 2.1% to an intraday low of 5888 as the U.S. stock market digested the ripple effects from the latest North Korean missile test after its closure for a public holiday on Monday, 04 September.

Now, let’s us review the Index from a technical analysis perspective.

Key elements

  • Yesterday’s drop in price action  has led the US Tech 100 Index to test its key medium-term support of 5880 which is defined by the pull-back support of a former “Expanding Wedge” range resistance, the minor swing high area of 23 August 2017 and  a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour).
  • In addition, its 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. This observation suggests that the downside momentum of yesterday’s decline has started to abate where the Index may see a recovery at this juncture.
  • The intermediate near-term resistance stands at 5984 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 6018 (current all-time high) and 6055 (close to the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel from 29 Aug 2017 low & the 0.618 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 21 Aug low to 01 Sep high projected to yesterday, 06 Sep 2017 low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 5920

Pivot (key support): 5880

Resistances: 5984, 6018 & 6055

Next support: 5760

Conclusion

The Index has reached an inflection zone where it may kick start a potential new bullish impulsive upleg. As long as the 5880 key pivotal support holds and a break above 5984, the Index is likely to open up scope for an up move to retest 6018 before targeting the next resistance at 6055.

However, failure to hold above 5880 should jeopardise the recovery scenario for an extension of the on-going corrective decline towards the next support at 5760 (the recent minor swing low areas of 11 Aug/21 Aug 2017).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



Related tags: Indices US

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        germany_01
        DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 17, 2025 01:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.