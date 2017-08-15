Chart of the day Hang Seng reached inflection zone for potential bearish move

Financial Analyst
August 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Tues, 15 Aug 2017)


What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had pushed up higher from last Friday, 11 August low of 26832 after a 4% down move from the key predefined 27840/960 medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap).

The current pushed up in price action of the Index is in line with a positive closing seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices but from a technical analysis perspective, the Hong Kong 50 Index is still at risk to shape another leg of short-term corrective down move within a longer-term bullish trend. Short-term key technical elements as follow;

Key elements

  • The current push up has now reached close to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 08 August 2017 high to last Fri, 11 August 2017 low which also confluences with the former minor swing low areas of 03 August/04 August 2017 and the minor descending trendline in place since 08 August 2017 high.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which indicates that the recent short-term upside momentum of price action has started to abate.
  • The next significant short-term support rests at 26600 which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 14 July 2017 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent minor up move cycle from 07 July 2017 low to 08 August 2017 high.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 27500

Supports: 27030 & 26600

Next resistance: 27960 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 27500 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential corrective downleg to retest the 27030 intermediate support before targeting the next support at 26600.

On the other hand, a clearance above 27500 should negate the preferred bearish tone for a further squeeze up towards the 27960 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.



