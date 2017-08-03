Chart of the day Hang Seng potential push up towards key medium-term resistance

Short-term technical outlook on Hang Seng (Thurs, 03 Aug 2017)









What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had continued its push up relentlessly within its medium-term uptrend in place since 28 December 2016. From the start of this on-going multi-month uptrend from the 28 December 2016 low of 21493, the Index had rallied by close to 25% till yesterday’s close.

Key elements

The Index has started to stage a pull-back from Wed (02 Aug) high of 27740 and it is now resting at it’s a short-term support of 27400 (see 1 hour chart).

The aforementioned short-term support of 27400 is defined by a minor ascending channel support in place since the 07 July 2017 minor swing low and the pull-back support of a former minor ascending channel’s upper boundary that has been broken out to the upside on 01 Aug 2017 (depicted in dotted brown) (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region and staged an exit (reversed up) from it. These observations suggest the short-term upside momentum of price action has resurfaced (see 1 hour chart).

The key medium-term resistance remains at 27840 which is defined by the upper boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 28 December 2016 low and the medium-term swing high area of 03 June 2015. Refer to our previous weekly technical outlook report for more details over at this link.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 27400

Resistance: 27840 (medium-term)

Next support: 26770

Conclusion

The short-term uptrend from 07 July 2017 remains intact for the Hong Kong 50 Index. As long as the 27400 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to stage a potential residual push up to target its medium-term resistance at 27840.

However, a break below 27400 may negate the on-going bullish tone to open up scope for the start of a corrective decline towards the next support at 26770 in the first step (former minor range resistance of 19 July/21 July 2017 & the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the rally from 05 July to 02 August 2017 high).

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

