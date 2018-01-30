Chart of the day Hang Seng at risk of triggering a minor mean reversion decline

Short-term technical outlook on Hong Kong 50 Index (Tues, 30 Jan)





Key technical elements

The Index has started to show signs of a minor corrective decline after recent 19% rally from its 07 Dec 2017 low. Price action has broken below its minor ascending channel support from the minor swing low area of 15 Dec 2017 now turns pull-back support at 32800.

The key short-term resistance stands at the 33100/170 zone which is defined by the former minor swing high area of 24 Jan 2018 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going slide from yesterday high of 33530.

Short-term downside momentum of price action remains intact as indicated by the hourly Stochastic oscillator has hooked down from its overbought region.

The near-term supports rest at 32615 follow by 32150/32000 which is defined by the minor swing low area of 22 Jan 2018 and close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 07 Dec 2017 low to 29 Jan 2018 high.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 32800

Pivot (key resistance): 33100/170

Supports: 32615 & 32150/32000

Next resistance: 33530

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 33100/170 key short-term resistance is not surpassed and a break below 32615 is likely to kick start a minor corrective mean reversion decline phase to target the near-term support of 32150/32000 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above 33100/170 should put the mean reversion decline scenario on hold for a squeeze back up to retest the key 33530 medium-term pivotal resistance.

Chart is from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

