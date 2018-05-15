Short-term technical outlook on EUR/GBP (Tues, 15 May)









Key technical elements

From its Oct 2017 high of 0.9033, the EUR/GBP has been evolving in a medium-term descending range configuration with its upper limit/resistance at 0.8920 (see daily chart).

In shorter-term, the cross pair has staged a short-term corrective rebound from its Apr 2018 swing low area of 0.8645/20 and started to evolve in a minor ascending channel (see 1 hour chart).

The key short-term support rests at 0.8760 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned minor ascending channel, the former minor swing high areas of 09/10 May 2018 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rebound from 09 May low to 14 May 2018 high.

Both medium and short-term momentum indicators are still positive where the daily and hourly RSI oscillators have started to shape a rebound from their respective corresponding supports at the 45% and 38% levels respectively.

The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.8890/0.8900 which is defined by the upper boundary of the minor ascending channel and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.8790

Pivot (key support): 0.8760

Resistances: 0.8825 & 0.8890/8900

Next supports: 0.8730 & 0.8645/20

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.8760 key short-term pivotal support holds and a break above the intermediate resistance of 0.8825 (minor descending trendline from 05 May 2018 high), the cross pair is likely to shape another potential upleg of its on-going short-term corrective rebound phase in place since 26 Apr 2018 low to target the next resistance at 0.8890/8900.

However, a break below 0.8760 shall invalidate the short-term corrective rebound scenario to resume its medium-term down move to retest the 09/10 May 2018 minor swing low area of 0.8730 follow by the Apr 2018 swing low area of 0.8645/20

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



