chart of the day eurcad further potential push up within range configuration 2694112017
Short-term technical outlook on EUR/CAD (Click to enlarge charts) Key technical elements The recent decline seen in the EUR/CAD cross pair from its 29 May […]
Intermediate support: 1.4840
Pivot (key support): 1.4785
Resistances: 1.4970 & 1.5020
Next support: 1.4730
Short-term uptrend remains intact for EUR/CAD within the “Expanding Wedge” configuration but it faces the risk of a minor pull-back first towards its immediate support at 1.4840 with a maximum limit set at the 1.4785 short-term pivotal support. Thereafter, it is likely to resume its minor degree bullish impulsive upleg to retest 1.4970 (28 June 2017 minor swing high area) before targeting 1.5020 next.
However, failure to hold above 1.4785 is likely to negate the preferred short-term bullish tone for a deeper slide to retest the 1.4730 minor rounding bottom support of 19/22 June 2017.
