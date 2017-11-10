Chart of the day DAX at risk of undergoing a multi week corrective decline

Short-term technical outlook on Germany 30 Index (Fri, 10 Nov)









Key technical elements

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a breakdown below the predefined 13200 key medium-term pivotal support (also coincides with the medium-term ascending channel support from 29 Aug 2017 low). ) Click here for a recap our weekly technical outlook published on Mon. Thus, the medium-term uptrend from 29 August 2017 low has been damaged and the Index now faces the risk of a multi-week corrective decline (see daily chart).

Thus, the medium-term uptrend from 29 August 2017 low has been damaged and the Index now faces the risk of a multi-week corrective decline (see daily chart). The Index is likely in the midst of undergoing a minor corrective bounce to retrace yesterday’s steep decline from 13420 high towards the intermediate resistance at 13260 (the pull-back resistance of the aforementioned former medium-term ascending channel support and 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 13420 high to yesterday’s low.

The key short-term resistance stands 13327 which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 08 November 2017, the minor descending trendline from 07 November 2017 high and close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 13420 high to yesterday’s low).

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 13260

Pivot (key resistance): 13327

Supports: 13070/50 & 12940/900

Next resistances: 13420 & 13530/60

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 13327 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage another potential downleg to complete the minor degree bearish impulsive wave a with the next intermediate support coming in at 13070/50 (former minor range resistance of 20/25 October 2017.

On the other hand, a clearance above 13327 shall negate the bearish tone for a retest on the next intermediate resistance at 13420 (congestion area of 02/09 Nov 2017) and even the recent all-time high area of 13530/60.

Disclaimer

