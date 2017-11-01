Chart of the day Bullish impulsive wave sequence likely resume for DAX

Short-term technical outlook on DAX (Wed, 01 Nov 2017)









Key technical elements

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a bullish breakout from its 13260 intermediate resistance (minor consolidation range in place since last Friday, 27 October. This observation suggests a bullish acceleration of its short-term uptrend in place since 26 October 2017 low.

Short-term upside momentum remains positive as the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillators continues to hover above their respective overbought zones without any bearish divergence signals.

The Index is now evolving within a short-term ascending channel (depicted in light green) in place since 26 October 2017 low with its lower boundary acting as a support at 13230 and upper boundary coming in at 13410/435 which confluences with the lower limit of our medium-term resistance/target of 13435/560 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook).

Key short-term support will be at 13230/200 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel, minor swing low areas of 27/30 October 2017 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 26 October 2017 low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 13290

Pivot (key support): 13230/200

Resistances: 13410/435 & 13560

Next support: 13050 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive wave sequence after a minor sideways range configuration in place since last Friday, 27 October. As long as the 13230/200 key short-term pivotal support holds, a further potential push up towards the next resistance at 13410/435 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 13230/200 shall negate the bullish tone for a minor corrective decline towards the 13050 medium-term pivotal support.

corrective choppy decline to retest the 6010 key medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.











