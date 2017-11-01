Chart of the day Bullish impulsive wave sequence likely resume for DAX

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2017 11:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on DAX (Wed, 01 Nov 2017)



Key technical elements

  • The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a bullish breakout from its 13260 intermediate resistance (minor consolidation range in place since last Friday, 27 October. This observation suggests a bullish acceleration of its short-term uptrend in place since 26 October 2017 low.
  • Short-term upside momentum remains positive as the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillators continues to hover above their respective overbought zones without any bearish divergence signals.
  • The Index is now evolving within a short-term ascending channel (depicted in light green) in place since 26 October 2017 low with its lower boundary acting as a support at 13230 and upper boundary coming in at 13410/435 which confluences with the lower limit of our medium-term resistance/target of 13435/560 (click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook).
  • Key short-term support will be at 13230/200 which is defined by the lower boundary of the aforementioned short-term ascending channel, minor swing low areas of 27/30 October 2017 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 26 October 2017 low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 13290

Pivot (key support): 13230/200

Resistances: 13410/435 & 13560

Next support: 13050 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Therefore, the Index is likely to resume its bullish impulsive wave sequence after a minor sideways range configuration in place since last Friday, 27 October. As long as the 13230/200 key short-term pivotal support holds, a further potential push up towards the next resistance at 13410/435 in the first step.

However, failure to hold above 13230/200 shall negate the bullish tone for a minor corrective decline towards the 13050 medium-term pivotal support.

corrective choppy decline to retest the 6010 key medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.




Related tags: Indices Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    stocks_02
    S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 23, 2025 08:00 AM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
        stocks_04
        The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 18, 2025 10:27 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.