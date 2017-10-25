Chart of the day AUDUSD plunged towards major long term support

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD



Key technical elements

  • In today (25 Oct) early Asian session, the AUD/USD tumbled by 0.9% reinforced by a weaker than expected Q3 Australian core CPI data as it came in at 1.8% y/y versus a consensus of 1.9% y/y. This set of lacklustre inflation data is likely to dampen future inflationary expectations which can hold back RBA’s interest rate normalisation policy that create a bigger monetary policy divergence between the U.S. Fed and RBA.
  • The drop in AUD/USD has led it to hover just above the lower limit of a major long-term support zone of 0.7730/7700 which is defined by a confluence of elements. The former major range resistance from April 2016 (depicted in dotted green), the former medium-term swing high areas of 23 Feb/ 17 Mar 2017 and a Fibonacci cluster (see daily & hourly charts).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave/fractal analysis, the current steep drop may have completed a minor degree bearish impulsive wave iii with potential end target at 0.7717/7714 and thereafter, the AUD/USD may undergo a short-term mean reversion/countertrend rebound minor degree corrective wave iv to retrace the current decline from 19 October 2017high (see hourly chart).
  • In addition, the hourly Stochastic oscillator has declined towards an extreme oversold level which suggests that the downside momentum of the current drop is being “overstretched” where the risk of a countertrend move increases at this juncture.
  • The significant short-term resistance stands at 0.7770/85 which is defined by the former minor swing low areas of 12 Oct/24 Oct 2017, the minor descending trendline from 19 October 2017 high and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going decline from 19 October 2017 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7714

Pivot (key support):  0.7700

Resistances: 0.7745 & 0.7770/7785

Next supports: 0.7570/7530

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 0.7700 major long-term support holds, AUD/USD may see a potential short-term countertrend rebound towards the intermediate resistances of 0.7745 and 0.7770/7785.

On the other hand, a break below 0.7700 (daily close) shall invalidate the countertrend rebound scenario to open up scope for an extension of the decline towards the next support at 0.7570/7530 (see daily chart).

Disclaimer

