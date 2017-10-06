Chart of the day AUDUSD at major support ahead of NFP

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/USD









Key technical elements

The AUD/USD has tumbled towards its major support zone of 0.7750/30 (the former significant range resistance from Apr 2017 that has been broken out on 14 Jul 2017) in light of the recent weaker than expected Australian retails sales data for September (-0.6% m/m versus consensus of 0.3% m/m) (see daily chart)

The major support zone of 0.7750/30 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster zone. Thus from an Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis perspective, the AUD/USD may have reached an inflection zone where it is likely to end its medium-term corrective wave (4) in place since 26 July 2017 high to kick-start a new bullish impulsive wave structure (see 1 hour chart).

Momentum studies have also started to flash positive signals. Firstly, the daily RSI oscillator is now at its significant corresponding support at the 30% which is also the oversold region where previous significant bullish reversals occurred since 23 Dec 2016. Secondly, the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and started to exit from its oversold region. These observations suggest that the recent downside momentum of price action has started to ease.

The significant short-term resistances stand at 0.7830 (the former swing low area of 15 Aug 2017, the upper boundary of a minor descending channel in place since 22 Sep 2017 & the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 21 Sep 2017 to today’s current intraday low) follow by 0.7875 next (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 21 Sep 2017 to today’s current intraday low & former range congestion of 24 Aug/31 Aug & 28 Sep/04 Oct 2017).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 0.7750

Pivot (key support): 0.7730

Resistances: 0.7830 & 0.7875

Next support: 0.7610

Conclusion

Therefore, the AUD/USD may see a potential bullish reversal at this juncture. As long as the key pivotal support at 0.7730 holds and a break above 0.7830, the pair is likely to see a further potential push up to target the next resistance at 0.7875.

However, failure to hold above 0.7750 should indicate that the recent major bullish breakout seen on 17 July 2017 from its range configuration as a failure to see an extension of the current medium-term corrective down move towards the next support at 0.7710 (the ascending trendline from 09 May 2017 low & Fibonacci cluster).

