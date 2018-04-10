Chart Of The Day Corrective rebound extends for AUDJPY in light of easing trade tensions

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 11, 2018 5:00 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Tues, 10 Apr)



Key technical elements

  • After it printed a low of 80.48 on 23 Mar 2018, the AUD/JPY cross pair has started to stage  rebound of 200+ pips to hit a current intraday high of 82.96 in today, 10 Apr Asian session.
  • The on-going rebound is being support by a revival in medium-term upside momentum where the daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards above its former resistance at the 45% level after a prior bullish divergence signal.
  • In the short-term (hourly chart), the pair has started to evolve within a minor ascending channel with its next significant short-term resistances coming in at 83.00/20 (Fibonacci cluster & the former minor swing high areas of 06/08 Mar 2018) follow by 83.60 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 13 Mar high to 23 Mar 2018 low of 80.48 & the former minor range support from 12/13 Mar 2018).
  • The key short-term support rests at 82.40 which is defined by today, 10 Apr Asian session low that has tested and staged a rebound from the former minor range resistance that is closed to the 82.40 level from 05/09 Apr 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 82.40

Resistances: 83.00/20 & 83.60

Next supports: 81.90/77

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 82.40 key short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/JPY may shape an extension of its on-going corrective rebound to target the next intermediate resistances at 83.00/20 follow by 83.60 next.

On the other hand, a break below 82.40 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest 81.90/77 (the former minor range resistance of 27/30 Mar 2018.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Can the S&P 500 move lower coax bears from the sideline?
Today 03:25 AM
AUD/USD tumbles again as jobs market softens
Today 02:40 AM
USD/JPY: BOJ FX intervention may be ineffectual
Today 12:56 AM
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
Yesterday 11:25 PM
Fed Minutes spook Nasdaq, points to higher interest rates
Yesterday 07:56 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: US stocks bounce but sentiment remains fragile
Yesterday 02:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Graphic of trading data chart
USD/JPY, Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 17th August 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:25 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds but downtrend prevails
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:00 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      S&P 500, USD/CNH and EUR/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 15, 2023 04:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 falter on weak China data: Asian Open – 15th August 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        August 14, 2023 10:34 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.