Short-term technical outlook on AUD/JPY (Tues, 10 Apr)









Key technical elements

After it printed a low of 80.48 on 23 Mar 2018, the AUD/JPY cross pair has started to stage rebound of 200+ pips to hit a current intraday high of 82.96 in today, 10 Apr Asian session.

The on-going rebound is being support by a revival in medium-term upside momentum where the daily RSI oscillator has continued to inch upwards above its former resistance at the 45% level after a prior bullish divergence signal.

In the short-term (hourly chart), the pair has started to evolve within a minor ascending channel with its next significant short-term resistances coming in at 83.00/20 (Fibonacci cluster & the former minor swing high areas of 06/08 Mar 2018) follow by 83.60 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 13 Mar high to 23 Mar 2018 low of 80.48 & the former minor range support from 12/13 Mar 2018).

The key short-term support rests at 82.40 which is defined by today, 10 Apr Asian session low that has tested and staged a rebound from the former minor range resistance that is closed to the 82.40 level from 05/09 Apr 2017.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 82.40

Resistances: 83.00/20 & 83.60

Next supports: 81.90/77

Conclusion

Therefore as long as the 82.40 key short-term pivotal support holds, the AUD/JPY may shape an extension of its on-going corrective rebound to target the next intermediate resistances at 83.00/20 follow by 83.60 next.

On the other hand, a break below 82.40 negates the bullish tone for a deeper pull-back to retest 81.90/77 (the former minor range resistance of 27/30 Mar 2018.

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



