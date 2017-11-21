Chart Of The Day Bullish breakout in Hang Seng Index aided by a lacklustre USDCNH

Short-term technical outlook on Hong Kong 50 Index (Tues, 21 Nov)













Key technical elements

In today (21 Nov) Asian session, the Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has staged a bullish breakout from the 29300 key medium-term upper limit of the neutrality zone as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook published yesterday (click here for the details) . Current price action has indicated another potential bullish upleg has materialised in the on-going intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave sequence in place since 28 Dec 2016 low (see 4 hour chart).

. Current price action has indicated another potential bullish upleg has materialised in the on-going intermediate degree bullish impulsive wave sequence in place since 28 Dec 2016 low (see 4 hour chart). The movement of USD/CNH has continued to trade sideways below its key medium-term resistance of 6.6700/7135 which implies that lacklustre USD strength against the Chinese Yuan. Based on intermarket analysis, the movement seem on USD/CHN has an indirectly correlation with the Hang Seng Index in place since late Dec 2016 (if USD/CNH moves up, Hang Seng Index will tend to trade lower and vice versus). Since USD/CHN remains below its aforementioned key resistance (lack of USD strength), it leads to a positive feedback loop back into the Hang Seng Index (see last chart).

Current surge of 2.3% from yesterday low has caused the both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillator to pushed up to their respective extreme oversold level coupled with the price action of the Index now testing an intermediate resistance zone of 29730/840 (1.382/1.618 Fibonacci projection of the current up move from 15 Nov 2017 low, a potential minor degree bullish impulsive wave 3 end target based on Elliot Wave/fractal analysis). Thus, the Index now faces the risk of a minor pull-back to complete a minor degree corrective wave 4 within the current short-term uptrend that is in place since 06 Nov 2017 low (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term resistances stand at 30000 follow by 30230 (defined 1.00/1.236 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 06 Nov 2017 low to 14 Nov 2017 high projected from 15 Nov 2017 low & the upper boundary of a minor ascending channel from 06 Nov 2017 low, depicted in low blue).

The key short-term support rests at 29270 which is defined by the former range top of 14/17 Nov 2017 and lower boundary of a minor ascending channel from 06 Nov 2017 low.

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 29450

Pivot (key support): 29270

Resistances: 29730/840, 30000 & 30230

Next support: 28870/800

Conclusion

The bullish upleg has resurfaced for the Index. Given the current extreme overbought conditions seen in the aforementioned short-term Stochastic oscillators (momentum indicators), the Index may undergo a minor pull-back/consolidation at this juncture towards the 29450 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 29270 key short-term pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target the next resistances at 30000 follow by 30230 next.

On the other hand, a reintegration back below 29270 shall see a failure bullish breakout for a corrective decline towards the next support at 28870/800 (the former swing high area of 16/19 Oct 2017 & close to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going advance from 06 Nov 2017).

