Another major powerhouse has started its own version of “State of the Union Address” on Friday, 03 March 2017. China’s “Two Sessions” meetings will be held from 03 March to mid-March 2017 where the “Two Sessions” are the annual plenary meetings of China’s top legislative and consultative bodies; the National’s People Congress and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. These meetings are attended by prominent government officials, business leaders and top representatives of the Chinese society to discuss key issues and set the tone for future policies ranging from foreign affairs, economic planning, defence spending and succession planning for China’s next generation of top leaders.

We will focus on the topic of economic planning which will an immense impact on the financial markets as China has managed to avert a hard landing scenario in the last three years where China attempted to transform itself from a manufacturing based economy to a service oriented economy.

On Sunday, 05 March 2017, Premier Li Keqiang will deliver his government report on the state of the economy and disclose 2017 GDP growth forecast. China’s economy grew by annual rate of 6.7% in 2016 which was slightly better than the government targeted rate of 6.5% to 7%. Last year’s GDP growth rate of 6.7% was the slowest in 26 years. In order to maintain such growth rate, the Chinese government implemented a slew of policy stimulus measures and government spending which lead to a record lending from state-owned banks to “old economy industries” Easing of such credit conditions had also created a housing bubble which set the alarming bells ringing for the government planners where they had introduced “cooling measures” to prevent the property market from overheating further. China’s debt to GDP ratio rose to 277% at the end of 2016 from 257% in 2015. The most alarming part is China’s corporate and household debt to GDP ratio which had risen sharply to 169% that had surpassed other major economies (Japan, U.S. and the Euro area).

These levels of debt build-up at the expense of achieving economic growth is not sustainable in the long-term as other countries that had accumulated similar high debt levels in the past had ended up with a financial crisis. Key government officials have acknowledged the current debt problem which has also indirectly caused drastic capital outflows via lower domestic interest rates.

Therefore, Premier Li Keqiang may take this opportunity in the “Two Sessions” meetings to set the tone to transform China’s economic agenda from growth expansion to pushing reforms. Potential new measures are as follow;

Lower annual GDP growth rate to 6.5% to 6% from a range of 6.5% to 7%.

A lowered targeted GDP growth rate can allow the central bank, PBOC to guide domestic market interest rates higher which can cushion the pace of capital outflows and also act as a support for the weakening Yuan.

Speed-up the merger of state-owned firms especially in inefficient industries such as steel production.

Implications on financial markets

Countries that relied on China’s growth will be impacted as external demand is likely to slow down from such potential changes in China’s economic policies. Australia will be one of them via a reduction in iron ore and coal exports.

Base metal commodities stocks such as BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals may see a multi-week decline in their stock prices after a steep run-up since post U.S. Presidential Election due to an aggressive infrastructure spending policy proposed by President Trump.

, and may see a multi-week decline in their stock prices after a steep run-up since post U.S. Presidential Election due to an aggressive infrastructure spending policy proposed by President Trump. Downside risk for commodities related currencies such as the Australia dollar. The Aussie is one of best performing currencies against the USD since the start of 2017 supported by the Australian central bank; RBA that has been reluctant to cut interest rates due to a frothy housing market. Given the risk of a slow-down in external demand via changes in China’s economic policies, RBA may start to change its stance to a more dovish approach and coupled with an increasing hawkish U.S. Fed; it can add further downside pressure on the AUD/USD.

Now, let us review the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) outlook on the AUD/USD from a technical analysis perspective as it is now coming close to our downside target/support of 0.7510 as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).

Technical outlook on AUD/USD

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

As seen from its weekly chart, the AUD/USD has reacted perfectly below the 0.7710/55 resistance zone which is defined by a confluence of elements. The median line of a long-term a bearish descending channel in place since its July 2011 high of 1.1080, the pull-back resistance of a former ascending trendline support from January 2016 low of 0.6827 and a Fibonacci cluster.

In conjunction, the weekly RSI oscillator has also started to inch downwards from its resistances near the overbought region and still has potential room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that longer-term downside momentum of price action has resurfaced.

As seen from the shorter-time frame chart (4 hour), the AUD/USD has staged the expected bearish breakout from the “Ascending Wedge” configuration that indicates the end of the recent medium-term uptrend from the 0.7155 swing low printed on 23 December 2016 to the 23 February 2017 high of 0.7740.

The 4 hour RSI oscillator is now approaching its extreme oversold level and coupled with a steep decline in price action seen from the bearish break of the 0.7654/40 on 02 March 2017, the AUD/USD may see a short-term mean reversion rebound soon.

The next significant medium-term supports rest at 0.7450 (the swing low area of 13 Jan 2017 & the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 23 Dec 2016 low to 23 Feb 2017 high) and 0.7380/54 (former swing low area of 01 Dec 2016 /congestion zone from 06 Jan to 10 Jan 2017 & a Fibonacci cluster).

The key medium-term resistance stands at 0.7654.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 0.7610

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7654

Supports: 0.7510, 0.7450 & 0.7380/54

Next resistance: 0.7735/55

Conclusion

Therefore from both technical and fundamental analyses perspectives, the AUD/USD is poised for a further potential downside.

Intermediate support to watch will be at 0.7510 (the swing lows area of 19 Jan/27 Jan 2017) where the AUD/USD may see a short-term mean reversion rebound towards 0.7610 with a maximum limit set at the 0.7654 key medium-term pivotal resistance. Thereafter, the AUD/USD is likely to resume its medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) down move to target the next supports at 0.7450 and 0.7380/54.

However, a break above 0.7654 will invalidated the preferred bearish scenario to see a squeeze back of towards the longer-term significant resistance zone of 0.7735/55 .

Charts are from eSignal

