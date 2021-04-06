Carnival rises ahead of Q1 earnings

Carnival trades 1.5% higher ahead of its Q1 results due tomorrow 7th April.
Expectations are low as the pandemic ravaged the business evaporating revenue streams overnight.
The prospects of a return to normal trade still seems like some way off after Boris Johnson failed to provide much detail on international travel amid the re-opening of the UK and the US Centre for Disease Control & Prevention said there was little prospect of lifting the no-cruise order before November.
Loss per share of $1.66 is expected versus $0.22 profit in the same period last year. Revenue is expected to have tumbled 97.7% to $108 million.
