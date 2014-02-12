carney broadens forward guidance with extra slack 881922014

Guidance within Guidance The BoE succeeds in issuing sharply upward revisions in its 2014 GDP forecasts to 3.4% from the prior 2.8% estimates without boosting […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2014 1:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Guidance within Guidance

The BoE succeeds in issuing sharply upward revisions in its 2014 GDP forecasts to 3.4% from the prior 2.8% estimates without boosting bond yields by unveiling additional guidance aimed at keeping interest rates low despite continued declines in unemployment.

Carney has not only preserved the original forward guidance of 7.0% unemployment threshold, but further strengthened it by issuing additional guidance once the unemployment threshold is attained.

The introduction of the more complex metric of spare capacity shifts emphasis away from the easier-to read 7.0% unemployment threshold, and buys the BoE more time before being forced into pulling the interest rate trigger prematurely.

The spare capacity metric will be assessed with respect to labour markets as a way to address any margin of error in the unemployment rate. The number of unemployed as well as hours of employment will both be key in determining spare capacity.

Just as Bernanke spent most of 2013 in drawing attention to slack and structural weakness in labour markets as a way to suppress bond yields, Mr. Carney is following a similar path by using a more nuanced approach in focusing on labour markets, without necessarily jeopardizing the BoE’s credibility. Such a policy may not be inflationary as long as sterling preserves its “structural” robustness.

Sterling’s upward momentum may be tempered by the BoE’s credible justification for standing pat on rates despite unemployment reaching its 7% unemployment. The introduction of spare capacity sub-guidance may stand in the way of private economists speeding their forecasts for the next rate hike, but sterling will find support (near $1.58) as long as the BoE’s policy accommodation greases the wheels of the ongoing recovery and maintains the UK’s relative growth story. Rather than engaging in GBP momentum plays above 1.6550s, we prefer to wait for pullbacks towards 1.6300 for renewed longs back near 1.6600.

Sterling Trade Weighted Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.