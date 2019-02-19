CapitaLand remains stuck inside a range ahead of earnings release

CapitaLand may see another round of slide to retest its key range support.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2019 2:49 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

CapitaLand, a major property developer that offers real estate management services will report its Q4 2018 and full year earnings ended 31 Dec 2018 before the start of Singapore stock market trading session on Wed, 20 Feb 2019.

In November 2018, CapitaLand reported a 13.6% y/y increase in Q3 2018 earnings which had been contributed by investment properties in Singapore, China and Germany.

Medium-term technical outlook (1-3 weeks) on CapitaLand (SGX: C31)

Key elements

  • Since its 1.70 major swing low printed on Mar 2009, the share price of CapitaLand has remained “stuck” inside a 9-year plus of sideways environment as it continues to evolve within a secular “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration (see weekly chart).
  • The upper/resistance and lower/support boundaries of the long-term secular “Symmetrical Triangle” stand at 3.80 and 3.10 respectively (see weekly chart).
  • The key medium-term resistance stands at 3.54 which is defined by a Fibonacci cluster (61.8% retracement of the recent 23% decline from 29 Jan 2018 high to 06 Jul 2018 low & 1.00 expansion of the rebound from 06 Jul 2018 low to 30 Aug 2018 high projected from 04 Jan 2019 low) and the former medium-term range support from 17 May 2017/09 Feb 2018 (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator has reached a significant resistance and overbought level at 71 which indicates limited potential upside in price action over the medium-term horizon.
  • Th next significant medium-term support rests at 3.10/3.02 which is the secular “Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration support and the recent swing low areas formed from 06 Jul 218 to 04 Jan 2019 (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 3.46

Pivot (key resistance): 3.54

Supports: 3.25 & 3.10/3.02

Next resistances: 3.80 & 3.88

Conclusion

The share price of CapitaLand is not showing any clear signs of bullish breakout from its medium-term sideways range configuration in place since 06 Jul 2018. If the 3.54 key medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, it may see a push down to retest 3.25 before targeting the 3.10/3.02 support (lower boundaries of the medium-term range configuration & the longer-term secular “Symmetrical Triangle” range).

However, a clearance above 3.54 invalidates the bearish scenario for a push up towards the secular “Symmetrical Triangle” range resistance at 3.80/88.

Charts are from eSignal

 

