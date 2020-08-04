Canadian July Manufacturing PMI in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 4, 2020 11:47 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Canadian July Manufacturing PMI in sight

As yesterday was a bank holiday in Canada, the July Markit Manufacturing PMI will be expected later today at 48.6, vs 47.8 in June. Tomorrow, June balance of Trades will be published. A deficit of CAD 900 million is expected.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/CAD remains capped by a declining trend line in place since March and by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is reversing down below its neutrality area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 1.3610. The nearest support would be set at June bottom at 1.3300 and a second one would be set at set at horizontal support at 1.3100 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: CAD Forex Forex

Latest market news

View more
Most traded stocks: NVIDIA, Tesla and Hexagon
Today 09:28 AM
Oil, EUR/USD Outlook: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:25 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Blue-chips hit by soft China GDP data – Top UK stocks
Today 07:17 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 03:28 AM
Gold’s rally pauses for breath: Asian Open – 17th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Banks earnings leave markets unmoved, Silver shines
July 14, 2023 05:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest CAD articles

Research
Canadian dollar analysis: USD/CAD knocking on key 1.3605 support
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
March 23, 2023 07:33 PM
    Research
    US CPI preview: Fed rate expectations dive, USD/CAD tests 1.37
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 13, 2023 02:54 PM
      Research
      Will USD/CAD break key resistance at 1.35 after soft Canadian CPI?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 21, 2023 02:21 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        Fiat Money: What is a Fiat Currency?
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 17, 2023 04:05 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.