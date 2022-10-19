Canadian inflation higher than expected. Should the BOC be concerned?

Today’s release of the September CPI report increases the chances that the BOC will hike rates by 75bps next week.

October 20, 2022 1:55 AM

Canadian CPI for September was 6.9% YoY vs and expectation of 6.8% YoY and an August reading of 7%.  Although the headline number was higher than expectations, it was the third straight month the inflation reading has declined since reaching a 39-year high in June.  However, the Core CPI increased to 6% YoY vs an expectation of a drop to 5.7% YoY and an August reading of 5.8% YoY.   The Canadian CPI release comes just hours after the UK reported an uptick in its inflation to 10.1% YoY!  As inflation continues to remain high in Canada, will the BOC be less aggressive, or “pivot”, as some have suggested after the RBA reduced its pace of rate increases at its last meeting?  Most likely not.  Expectations are closer to a 75bps rate hike than a 50bps rate hike when the BOC meetings next Wednesday.  Governor Macklem spoke earlier in the month and was hawkish, noting that further interest rate increases are warranted to tame inflation.   Today’s inflation report reinforces that view.  In addition, September’s Employment Change supports a higher rate hike, as the Unemployment Rate dropped from 5.4% to 5.2%.

What is inflation?

USD/CAD had been in an orderly rising channel since early April, when the pair was trading near 1.2400.  On September 21st, the pair broke above the top trendline of the channel near 1.3425 and the pair hasn’t moved back inside since.   USD/CAD moved to horizontal resistance from April 2020 near 1.3850, as the RSI moved into overbought territory, then pulled back to retest the top channel trendline near 1.3500.  Since then, the pair spiked through the 1.3850 level on October 13th, however it was met with sellers and pulled back to 1.3657.

  20221019 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a 240-minute timeframe, despite the pullback, USD/CAD is trading in the upper half of its recent range.  First resistance is at the highs of October 13th near 1.3978. Horizontal resistance from the highs of May 2020 crosses just above there at 1.4008, and then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the October 13th highs to the October 18th lows near 1.4044.  However, if resistance holds and the expectations increase for a 75bps rate hike next week, USD/CAD could move lower.  The first support level is the low from October 18th at 1.3657.  Below there, price can fall to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of September 13th to the highs of October 13th, near 1.3586 and then the lows of October 4th at 1.3502.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Today’s release of the September CPI report increases the chances that the BOC will hike rates by 75bps next week. Over the last month, USD/CAD has been moving aggressively higher, above the top trendline of an upward sloping channel.  One has to consider that the higher inflation rate and a possible rate hike of 75bps may be enough to push USD/CAD lower. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Inflation CPI BOC

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
Yesterday 11:01 PM
GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
Yesterday 10:32 PM
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (JAN 2025)
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
Yesterday 07:24 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
Yesterday 07:13 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Momentum Loses Ground Ahead of NFP Release
Yesterday 06:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US_flag_map_eye
USD/JPY selloff inflicts heavy technical damage ahead of key US jobs data
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 11:01 PM
    GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:32 PM
      canada_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Snaps Back to Support, What's Next?
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 07:24 PM
        Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised for February Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        Yesterday 07:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.