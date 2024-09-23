Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD September Rally Unravels

A Canadian Dollar offensive is underway with USD/CAD erasing the September rally post-Fed. Bears eyeing key support. Levels that matter on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
September 24, 2024 5:44 AM
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Canadian Dollar set to snaps three-week losing streak- USD/CAD marks exhaustion ahead of trend resistance
  • USD/CAD now testing support at monthly open- threat remains lower while below September high
  • Resistance 1.3600/05, 1.3647, 1.3753/73 (key)– Support 1.3471/93, 1.3430s, 1.3342/59

USD/CAD is poised to snap a three-week rally with the post-FOMC reversal erasing the monthly gains. The decline takes price into key support early in the week and the focus is on possible inflection off this threshold in the days ahead. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CAD weekly technical chart.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly   

Canadian Dollar Price Chart USD CAD Weekly USDCAD Trade Outlook Loonie Technical Forecast 9232024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that USD/CAD had responded to confluent technical support with the, “risk for price inflection off this zone early in the month. From a trading standpoint, rallies should be limited to the median-line IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.3471 needed to mark downtrend resumption” USD/CAD rallied to within striking distance of the median-line before exhausting with the price unable to mark a weekly close above confluent resistance at 1.3600/05- a region defined by the February / March highs and the 52-week moving average.

The post-FOMC reaction saw USD/CAD mark a massive daily-reversal candle off the September highs with the decline now testing support at the objective September-open / 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.3471/93. Note that the 2022 trendline (TL) rests just above and we’re looking for a reaction off this mark for guidance with the immediate decline vulnerable while above.

Initial resistance remains at 1.3600/05 and is backed by the monthly stretch high at 1.3647- note that this level converges on the median-line over the next few weeks and a breach / close above would be needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last month. The next major resistance zone is eyed at the 61.8% retracement of the August decline / April high-close (HC) at 1.3753/73.

A weekly-close below this support zone exposes the lower parallel (currently ~1.3430s) and the next major technical consideration is eyed at the 78.6% retracement of the December rally / 2024 low-week close (LWC) at 1.3342/59- area of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached. 

Bottom line: USD/CAD failed at the yearly moving average last week with price plunging back into support at the monthly-open; looking for a reaction down here. From trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of short-exposure / lower protective stops – rallies should be limited to 1.36 IF price is heading lower on this stretch with a close below 1.3471 needed to fuel the next leg.

Keep in mind we get the release of key US inflation data this week with the August Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) on tap Friday. Watch the weekly close here for guidance. 

US/ Canada Economic Data Release

US Canada Economic Calendar- USDCAD Weekly Event Risk- PCE-Inflation- 9-23-2024   

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with City Index 

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Canadian Dollar USD CAD Michael Boutros Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Canadian Dollar articles

canada_05
Canada Consumer Price Index (CPI) Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 14, 2024 03:15 PM
    Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Charge Resistance
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    October 7, 2024 07:25 PM
      canada_05
      Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD/CAD Bulls Charge Ahead of NFP
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      October 3, 2024 03:46 PM
        canada_04
        Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 12, 2024 07:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.