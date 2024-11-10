Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Bulls Eye Resistance

USD/CAD snapped a five-week winning streak with the November opening-range now poised for a breakout post-US elections. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
November 10, 2024 7:00 PM
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Weekly Trade Levels

  • USD/CAD snaps five-week winning streak- Trump election rally closes well-off weekly low
  • November opening-range breakout in focus- US inflation data on tap
  • Resistance 1.3984/90 (key), 1.4115, 1.4189– Support ~1.3820, 1.3753/73 (key), 1.3611/53

The US Dollar snapped a five-week winning streak against the Canadian Dollar on Friday with USD/CAD off just 0.3% despite a weekly range of 1%. The mid-week election rally takes price back above a key pivot zone with the November opening-range now set just above uptrend support. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CAD weekly technical chart.

Canadian Dollar Price Chart – USD/CAD Weekly   

Canadian Dollar Price Chart-USDCAD Weekly-Loonie Trade Outlook-USDCAD Technical Forecast-11-10-2024 

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CAD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In my last Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast we noted that USD/CAD was approaching key technical resistance, “into the 1.39-handle and the focus is on a weekly close above this threshold. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce portions of long-exposure / raise protective stops- losses should be limited to the 1.3745 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above this pivot zone needed to keep the focus on a rally towards 1.3990- an area of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection If reached.”

USD/CAD ripped higher later that week with a close above the 1.39-handle exhausting into uptrend resistance. Price was on the defensive into the start of this week with the median-line catching the intraweek losses. The post-election US Dollar rally fueled a reversal of more than 0.9% with USD/CAD poised to close the week back above the 1.3881/99 pivot zone - a region defined by the 2022 high-week close (HWC) and the April high-close (HC).

Note that the November opening-range is now defined by this week’s candle with key resistance still within striking distance just higher at the 2020 March reversal close / 100% extension of the 2023 advance at 1.3984/99- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Support rests along the median-line and is backed by the 38.2% retracement of the September rally / April high-close (HC) at 1.3753/73. A break / close below this threshold would be needed to suggest a more significant high was registered with key support / broader bullish invalidation at 1.3612/53- a region defined by the 52-week moving average, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and the 2023 high-week close (HWC).

A topside breach / close above the 75% parallel would be needed to mark uptrend resumption towards subsequent resistance objectives at the 2016 HWC at 1.4115 and the 100% extension of the December rally at 1.4189- both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Bottom line: USD/CAD has broken above a major pivot zone with the monthly opening-range now set just above slope support- look for the breakout. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to this week’s low IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a breach / close above 1.3990 needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance. Review my latest Canadian Dollar Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CAD technical trade levels.

US/ Canada Economic Data Release

 US Canada Economic Calendar- USD CAD Event Risk - CPI - 11-10-2024

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

 

Related tags: Michael Boutros Canadian Dollar USD CAD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Michael Boutros articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      aus_02
      Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Bulls Eye Major Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 08:07 PM
        united_kingdom_02
        British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 19, 2025 01:51 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.