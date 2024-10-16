Canadian Dollar Forecast: Why the End of USD/CAD’s 9-Day Winning Streak Is a Bad Omen

Yesterday’s reversal ended a 9-day winning streak for USD/CAD, something we’ve only seen seven distinct times in the past 30 years - After past such streaks have ended, USD/CAD has seen an average 1-month (21-day) return of -1.8% and an average 1-quarter (63-day) return of -5.5% (albeit across a small sample size)

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 17, 2024 4:08 AM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

USD/CAD Key Points

  • Yesterday’s reversal ended a 9-day winning streak for USD/CAD, something we’ve only seen seven distinct times in the past 30 years.
  • After past such streaks have ended, USD/CAD has seen an average 1-month (21-day) return of -1.8% and an average 1-quarter (63-day) return of -5.5% (albeit across a small sample size)
  • To the downside, a near-term retracement toward 1.3700 or previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.3625 could be in play

Yesterday, USD/CAD closed the day lower than where it started the day.

While unremarkable on its face, the drop ended a 9-day winning streak for the North American pair, something we’ve only seen seven distinct times in the past 30 years.

The pair’s big intraday reversal emerged despite the release of a cooler-than-expected inflation report out of Canada, ostensibly a bearish development for the Loonie and a bullish one for USD/CAD as it increases the probability that the Bank of Canada cuts interest rates next week. Ultimately, traders used the release as an excuse to “buy the rumor, sell the news” after the big 300+ pip rally over the last two weeks.

Any time something unusual happens in markets, it helps to look back at past occurrences to better understand the range of outcomes and potential tendencies moving forward. As I noted above, there have been just six distinct 9+ day winning streaks in USD/CAD over the past 30 years:

Streak Start

Streak End

Length

5-Day Post-Streak Return

21-Day Post-Streak Return

63-Day Post-Streak Return

7/8/1999

7/23/1999

11

0.00%

-0.60%

-1.35%

4/6/2005

4/19/2005

9

0.66%

1.82%

-1.30%

1/19/2010

2/1/2010

9

1.36%

-2.60%

-5.30%

1/4/2016

1/20/2016

12

-2.82%

-5.37%

-11.86%

4/21/2017

5/5/2017

10

0.45%

-1.32%

-7.91%

7/17/2024

7/30/2024

9

-0.46%

-2.66%

N/A

10/2/2024

10/15/2024

9

N/A

N/A

N/A

As the table above shows, the near-term (1-week) returns following the end of big USD/CAD winning streaks have been mixed, with the pair rising three times, falling twice, and trading flat on one occasion. That said, the slightly longer-term returns have been poor, with an average 1-month (21-day) return of -1.8% and an average 1-quarter (63-day) return of -5.5%.

Of course, this study features an exceedingly small sample size with just a handful of prior occurrences (and my compliance department will inevitably implore me to emphasize that past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results), but based on the historical track record at least, USD/CAD bulls may want to exercise patience as we head into the holiday season.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis – USD/CAD Daily Chart

USDCAD_CANADIAN_DOLLAR_TECHNICAL_ANALYSIS_10162024

Source: TradingView, StoneX

From a more traditional technical analysis perspective, USD/CAD formed a “Shooting Star” candlestick formation yesterday; For the uninitiated, this pattern shows an intraday shift from buying to selling pressure and is often seen at near-term tops in the market.

With yesterday’s reversal taking place at a logical resistance level (the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the August-September drop), with the 14-day RSI in overbought territory, the case for a drop is more compelling. To the downside, a near-term retracement toward 1.3700 or previous-resistance-turned-support at 1.3625 could be in play. Only a break above yesterday’s high near 1.3835 would erase the near-term bearish bias.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos on YouTube and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: USD CAD Forex Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 01:00 AM
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
    By:
    David Song
    February 21, 2025 04:40 PM
      canada_04
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD At Risk as Trump Tariff Date Nears
      By:
      James Stanley
      February 20, 2025 05:00 PM
        USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        February 19, 2025 04:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.