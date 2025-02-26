Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

USD/CAD jumps to a fresh weekly high (1.4366) as US President Donald Trump states that the tariffs for Canada will go into effect on April 2.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Thursday 7:20 AM
usdcad_03
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD

USD/CAD jumps to a fresh weekly high (1.4366) as US President Donald Trump states that the tariffs for Canada will go into effect on April 2, and the exchange rate may appreciate over the remainder of the month as it carves a series of higher highs and lows.

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

Keep in mind, USD/CAD broke out of the range bound price action from last week following the failed attempts to test the monthly low (1.4151), and the ongoing change in US trade policy may continue to produce headwinds for the Canadian Dollar as the Bank of Canada (BoC) acknowledges that ‘a protracted trade conflict would most likely lead to weaker GDP and higher prices in Canada.’

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

In response, the BoC may pause its rate-cutting cycle as the ‘Bank is committed to maintaining price stability for Canadians,’ but the threat of a trade war may push Governor Tiff Macklem and Co. to further ease monetary policy in 2025 as ‘the resilience of Canada’s economy would be tested.’

With that said, the looming US tariffs may keep USD/CAD afloat as it fuels speculation for lower interest rates in Canada, but the exchange rate may consolidate over the coming days should it snap the recent series of higher highs and lows.

USD/CAD Price Chart – Daily

USDCAD Daily Chart 02262025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; USD/CAD Price on TradingView

  • USD/CAD stages a four-day rally following the failed attempt to test the monthly low (1.4151), with a break/close above the 1.4470 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4510 (23.6% Fibonacci extension) region bringing the 1.4600 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4660 (38.2% Fibonacci extension) zone on the radar.
  • Next area of interest comes in around 1.4790 (50% Fibonacci extension), but lack of momentum to hold above the 1.4210 (78.6% Fibonacci extension) to 1.4270 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) zone may push USD/CAD back towards the monthly low (1.4151).
  • A break/close below 1.4110 (50% Fibonacci extension) opens up the 1.3940 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) to 1.4000 (62.8% Fibonacci extension) region, which incorporates the December low (1.3991), with the next area of interest coming in around 1.3850 (50% Fibonacci extension).

Additional Market Outlooks

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance

USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on Twitter at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: USD CAD Tariff David Song

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
Today 10:23 PM
EUR/USD Resistance Rejection as Trump's 25% Tariff Hits Headlines
Today 07:44 PM
GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance
Today 05:15 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: Index tests 6000 level as Nvidia rallies ahead of earnings
Today 04:38 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Nvidia's earnings
Today 01:30 PM
EUR/USD Outlook: Can the pair stage clean breakout above 1.05?
Today 12:59 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest USD CAD articles

USD_candlestick
AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:23 PM
    USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 03:56 AM
      Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 24, 2025 05:09 PM
        Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
        By:
        James Stanley
        February 22, 2025 01:00 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.