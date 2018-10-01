Canada trade deal boosts markets

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 1, 2018 9:47 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

European shares were lifted by the freshly announced US-Canada trade deal but the FTSE moved against the grain, dragged down by airlines and the stronger pound.

Ryanair’s reminder to the market

Though Irish budget airline Ryanair surprised the market by cutting its revenue expectations by 12% this year much of the reasoning behind the cut was already known to investors. Oil prices have surged to their highest level since 2014, rising at a much faster pace than ticket prices. Ryanair, which has also been embroiled in labour disputes in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands recently, has spent an additional €480 million on oil purchased this year. Most of the budget airlines are facing the same pressures and are seeing investors walk away from their shares. Even EasyJet which managed to pick up additional passengers from Ryanair’s cancelled flights lost 5.25% on the day. British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines also saw shares decline but at a more moderate scale.

Sterling boosted by Irish border deal

This was never going to be a quiet week for sterling as the Conservative Party gathers for its annual conference in Birmingham. The news started with the not entirely believable comments from Chancellor Philip Hammond that the UK is equipped to handle a no-deal Brexit and continued with PM Theresa May’s plans to compromise on the Irish border issue in order to reach a Brexit agreement. The former did little to move the currency market but the later boosted sterling by 0.38% against the euro and 0.06% against the dollar before it lost some ground against the greenback.

USMCA, the new NAFTA

The dollar, however, weakened against the Canadian dollar which was boosted by Canada’s freshly minted trade deal with the US. The deal with the slightly less elegant name of United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, will replace the existing NAFTA and will give the US access to the Canadian dairy market while capping Canada's car exports to its southern neighbour. Taken as a sign that the US will be open to finding resolutions to its other ongoing trade disputes the deal prompted rallies across the US markets and caused the DJIA to climb 250 points.

Oil at $83

The oil market continues to position itself for the fallout of US sanctions against Iran in November but is possibly overacting given that the bulk of Iranian oil is sold to Asian countries. The biggest buyers, China, India and Turkey have already declared open opposition to the US and will continue buying the country’s oil. To make the threat of sanctions even more academic there is a loophole that allows European countries to continue buying Iranian oil if they request a sanctions waiver. Once those are granted the actual reduction of Iranian exports might prove minimal.


Related tags: Sterling US Oil

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls further from its record high, Netflix gains
Today 01:23 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Forex Friday - July 19, 2024
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Key Levels for the Week Head
Today 11:30 AM
US politics, PCE inflation, PMIs, BOC: The Week Ahead
Today 06:20 AM
AUD/USD, copper dragged lower with sentiment, higher US dollar
Today 01:53 AM
VIX surges, Wall Street extends losses, ASX futures tumble
Yesterday 11:14 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Sterling articles

Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Holds Confluent Support at the 200DMA
By:
James Stanley
March 29, 2024 10:00 PM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
        Board of currencies
        EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
        By:
        March 5, 2020 04:13 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.