canada gdp seen boosting usdcad 883212014

The Canadian dollar is the worst performing currency year-to-date and Friday’s release of December and Q4 GDP could well trigger fresh losses if the report […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 28, 2014 5:37 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Canadian dollar is the worst performing currency year-to-date and Friday’s release of December and Q4 GDP could well trigger fresh losses if the report comes in at least within expectations. December GDP is expected to have fallen 0.3% from November’s increase of 0.2%, which would be the first monthly contraction in 6 months. The quarterly figure is expected to slow to 2.5% from 3.2%, the lowest in since Q2.

The bullish bias of the pair is especially highlighted by the fact that it took as many as 12 sessions for USDCAD to drop 2.8% earlier this month, but took as few as 3 sessions to pare back all those losses. What appeared to be an overcrowded trade in late January maybe transforming into a recurring opportunity to post fresh and swift gains. The 7-day consolidation in oil prices following a 12% increase coincided with a sharp rise in USDCAD over the same period.

Painful adjustment

Tomorrow’s data could prove instrumental in retesting the 1.1200 level. In the event it fails to do so, there is ample ground for fresh gains on next week’s Bank of Canada decision and February’s jobs report. The former can weigh on the currency via the usual practice of downgrading outlooks and the latter will be scrutinized for the latest interplay between part-time and full-time jobs, as well as the steadying in the unemployment rate.

As energy producers leave for lower-cost nations, Canada will have to endure a painful adjustment, especially as the central bank remains unable to slash interest rates at a time when real-estate overvaluations risk bursting another dangerous bubble. Such adjustments will take years and a weaker currency should be part and parcel of the process. 1.0950 is increasingly serving as a robust support in USDCAD, en route to 1.1370 and 1.1580.

Canada GDP vs loonie

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rebounds after last week's losses
Today 01:30 PM
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
Today 12:30 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.