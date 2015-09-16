can nzdusd maintain this upward momentum 2188042015

Like every major FX pair NZDUSD is cautiously awaiting this week’s all-important policy meeting at the Fed, but it’s also waiting for some growth figures […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 16, 2015 3:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Like every major FX pair NZDUSD is cautiously awaiting this week’s all-important policy meeting at the Fed, but it’s also waiting for some growth figures out of NZ tomorrow. It’s going to be a very busy day for the kiwi, which could help the pair capitalise on a recent break of the top of its former consolidation pattern.

Earlier in the week, a very strong dairy auction in NZ helped propel NZDUSD through resistance around 0.6340/50, after the pair shot lower on the back of widespread US dollar strength in response to stronger than expected US retail sales numbers. GlobalDairyTrade’s latest auction showed an encouraging 16.5% increases in prices since the last auction at the beginning of the month, the third straight positive auction result from GDT. This has increased speculation that Fonterra, the world’s largest exporter of dairy products, will increase its planned payout for the 2015/16 season, which is good news for NZ’s heavily dairy-backed export market.

NZ GDP

Looking ahead, kiwi traders are going to be closely eyeing the release of NZ’s Q2 growth figures, especially after the RBNZ’s very dovish meeting last week. The bank cut the official cash rate by 25 basis points and cut growth and inflation forecasts, opening the door for further easing. Actual GDP growth in Q2 is expected to be 0.6% q/q. The combination of stronger growth in Q2 and rising dairy prices may be enough to stay the RBNZ’s hand in October, although it may take a stronger than expected set of GDP numbers tomorrow.

FOMC and US CPI

Meanwhile, the US dollar is juggling the idea of tighter monetary policy in the US. While most of the market doesn’t expect to raise interest rates this week, last night’s retail sales did reinvigorate dollar bulls, albeit only for a short time. The real test in the lead up to the meeting will be tonight’s inflation numbers (consumer prices are expected to have fallen 0.1% m/m and core-CPI is expected to rise 0.1% m/m in August, keeping the year-on-year pace of inflation growth to 0.2%). The US economy is looking more and more primed for tighter monetary policy on the back of a strong labour market and a heightened level of economic activity, but a persistent lack of inflation may be enough to keep the FOMC from raising interest rates this time around.

NZDUSD

Source: City Index

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.