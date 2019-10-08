CADJPY hit as stocks and crude prices drop

Today’s session has clearly been dominated by risk aversion with safe-havens gold, silver and yen all shining brightly.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 8, 2019 11:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Today’s session has clearly been dominated by risk aversion with safe-havens gold, silver and yen all shining brightly. Meanwhile stocks, oil and commodity currencies all took a hit. Sentiment has been cagey for the past week and a bit because of concerns over the economy, with the latest macro pointers in the US taking a downturn. Investors are also waiting for the start of high-level trade talks between the US and China, scheduled for later this week. With Donald Trump putting several more Chinese technology companies in a blacklist, investors were erring on the side of caution in case the talks collapse again without any agreement.

Among the yen pairs being impacted by today’s risk-off trade is the CAD/JPY. The Canadian dollar failed to find support from stronger-than-expected Canadian housing market data and was instead hurt by today’s rise in risk aversion and falling oil prices, with investors continuing to price in weaker demand growth for crude amid increasing signs of an economic slowdown. The CAD will remain in focus with key Canadian employment report expected on Friday, and as investors continue to watch the US-China trade developments. So, it is quite possible that rates could rise again should we see favourable developments, which means traders should remain nimble.

Today’s publication of Canadian housing market data beat expectations – not that it provided much support to the Loonie. Building Permits rose 6.1% m/m vs. 2.3% expected while Housing Starts came in at 221K vs. 217K eyed.

From a technical point of view, the trend remains bearish for the CAD/JPY given that price is holding below both the downward-sloping trend line and the 200-day moving average. For a moment though it looked like the bulls were back in town after the CAD/JPY broke above yesterday’s high and resistance around 80.75/80. But that was a brief fake out, and rates have been fading throughout the afternoon. At the time of writing it was coming off its worst levels, although remained near the day’s lows. If the CAD/JPY breaks beneath Monday’s low at around 80.05 then it will have created a bearish engulfing candle on its daily time frame. If seen, this would point to further weakness tomorrow, with the next support coming in at 79.80.

However, if the bulls step in here and drive prices back to a fresh high on the session then that would invalidate the bearish bias as we will have gone back above the 80.80 resistance level. In this potential scenario we could see a nice recovery towards the more significant resistance trend line and the 200-day moving average circa 81.25-82.00 in the days ahead, as the sellers rush for exits.

Source: Trading View and City Index.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.