CADJPY at risk of minor bounce before new drop as NFP Canada PMI looms

Watch the key short-term resistance at 80.75 in CAD/JPY for a new potential downleg sequence.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 4, 2019 2:57 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Short-term technical outlook on CAD/JPY



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 80.50

Pivot (key resistance): 80.75

Supports: 79.80 & 79.50/30

Next resistance: 81.70/80

Directional Bias (1 to 3 days)

The CAD/JPY is now at risk of a minor corrective rebound to retrace the recent 2-day of steep decline from 81.83 high of 01 Oct 2019 to 79.80 low of 03 Oct 2019 towards the 80.50 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 807.75 key short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg sequence to target the next significant near-term support at 79.50/30.

However, a clearance with an hourly close above 80.75 put the bears on hold for a steeper corrective rebound towards the 81.70/80 key medium-term resistance (also the minor descending channel resistance from 12 Sep 2019 high).

Key elements

  • The CAD/JPY is still evolving within a medium-term downtrend phase since 01 Mar 2019 high of 85.23 within a long-term secular range configuration in place since Apr 1995.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has shaped a bullish divergence signal after it hit an extreme oversold level and sees has further room to manoeuvre to the upside before its reaches its overbought region. These observations increase the probability of a minor rebound at the 79.80 level.
  • The 87.75 key short-term resistance is defined by the former swing low area of 23/25 Sep 2019 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of steep decline from 01 Oct 2019 high to 03 Oct 2019 low.
  • The 79.50/30 significant near-term support is defined by the minor swing low areas of 28 Aug/03 Sep 2019 and a confluence of the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the prior rebound from 26 Aug low to 12 Sep 2019 high and the 1.618 Fibonacci expansion of the decline from 12 Sep high to 23 Sep low projected from 01 Oct 2019 high.

Charts are from eSignal


Related tags: Forex NFP

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.