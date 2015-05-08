cable up as the tories look certain to win 1390702015

The Conservatives look certain to hit the mark as the election draws to an end, the effect in the market was as expected as GBP rallied […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2015 6:43 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Conservatives look certain to hit the mark as the election draws to an end, the effect in the market was as expected as GBP rallied early on from the exit polls that hit at 10pm BST showing a clear win for David Cameron.

The first reaction was for GBP/USD to gap 100 points from 1.5250 to 1.5350 and then carry on to hit highs of 1.5522. Since then we have seen it calm down by falling a further 100 points and it’s still trading very actively between 1.5400 and 1.5500, as results and comments hit thick and fast. There’s more volatility to come as the result is still being decided and now the political views come in. Questions still remain over how the EU referendum going to affect the pound, and how the SNP landslide victory in Scotland will affect the United Kingdom.

To add to an already exciting night and morning, we will get the US non-farm payrolls released later this afternoon. This is expected to gain to 224k from a poor read last month of 126k. A big day for the US, as we gear up for the rate lift-off which once was expected in June. This may be pushed back or bring closer the traders’ views.

EUR/USD
Support 1.1170-1.1110-1.1050 | Resistance 1.1225-1.1290-1.1325

USD/JPY
Support 119.20-118.70-118.40  | Resistance 120.10-120.40-120.90

GBP/USD
Support 1.5050-1.4900-1.4750 | Resistance 1.5500-1.5570-1.5600

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.