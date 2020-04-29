﻿

BYDs 1Q Profit Slumps 85 Share Jumps

Encouraged by the Company's upbeat outlook, investors bought up the stock this morning, driving it up over 9.0% as compared to yesterday...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2020 10:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

BYD's 1Q Profit Slumps 85%...Share Jumps!

BYD Company (1211.HK), a Chinese new-energy-vehicle (NEV) maker, reported that first-quarter net income slumped 85.0% on year to 113 million yuan.

The Company attributed the fall in first-quarter revenue (-35.1% on year to 19.68 billion yuan) to the COVID-19 outbreak and macroeconomic downturn.

However, BYD is optimistic over the current (second) quarter. It said: "The impact of COVID-19 on the domestic market is expected to gradually subside, and the automobile industry will recover steadily. (...) it is expected that the NEV sales and revenue of the Group will ride out the downturn, thereby driving the Group’s revenue to resume growth. Meanwhile, the continued decrease in the NEV cost will also help enhance the Group’s profitability." 

Encouraged by the Company's upbeat outlook, investors bought up the stock this morning, driving it up over 9.0% as compared to yesterday.

On a Daily Chart, BYD has shot above the Upper Bollinger Band, calling for further upward acceleration.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Upside Resistance is expected at HK$51.00 and HK$55.50 (the High in February).

In fact, BYD is continuing a "V-Shape" rebound from a low of HK$33.50 on March 23.

Key support is located at HK$43.20 (around the 50-day moving average).

Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
US dollar doldrums shakes markets, ASX 200 still looks rosy: Asian Open
March 11, 2024 10:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Best week in 12 as bears get burned
Today 01:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Bullish breakout faces US inflation test, buying the dip preferred
Yesterday 04:00 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Japanese yen could further extend rally ahead of key BoJ decision
Yesterday 09:00 AM
Gold Weekly Forecast: Will We Get a Pullback After XAU/USD’s Surge to Record Highs?
Yesterday 02:00 AM
Oil forecast: WTI falls away from $80 ahead of US inflation, OPEC monthly oil report
March 8, 2024 08:37 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

Downwards trend with red arrow
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
By:
David Scutt
March 7, 2024 02:15 AM
    Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
      china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 6, 2024 05:47 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit IPO: Everything you need to know about Reddit
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        February 27, 2024 06:03 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.