Bumper AU jobs data and dovish Fed lights up AUD/USD

Bumper AU jobs data and dovish Fed lights up AUDUSD

The release this morning of Australian Labour Force report for February smashed expectations, reinforcing the view the economic recovery in Australia is on strong foundations.

March 18, 2021 10:40 AM

The unemployment rate fell from 6.3% to 5.8% as the economy added 89,000 new jobs during the month, significantly stronger than the market consensus of 30,000 new jobs.   

The timing of the report could hardly have come at a better time, with just two weeks left until the government Jobkeeper program is wound back. It is more notable as the unemployment rate is now below the RBA’s forecast of 6% by year-end, 9 months ahead of schedule.

Perhaps taking some of the smiles of the central banker fraternity in Australia, today’s news may embolden bond traders to retest the RBA’s resolve to defend the 0.1% 3yr bond target. As well as this morning’s dovish FOMC meeting that is likely to quell further short-term upside in the US dollar index, the DXY.

Learn more about trading FX

Although the FOMC raised growth and labour market forecasts and 7 of 18 participants now project at least one rate hike in 2023, Chairman Powell pushed back on the notion that it was hawkish, saying that not too much should be read into “the March 2020 SEP dot plot”.

As noted by US investment bank Morgan Stanley, Our takeaway from the March FOMC meeting was that policymakers did not just 'double-down' on dovish guidance, they 'tripled-down'.”

The outcome of this morning’s FOMC, combined with the strong jobs reports will test the RBA’s preference for a lower AUD/USD exchange rate, after reaching the .7820 upside target mentioned in this article here last week, “Should the AUD/USD break/close above near term resistance .7720/30 area, it would signal a push towards .7820 is underway”.

Should the AUD/USD now clear resistance at .7820/40, there is little in the way topside to prevent the AUD/USD retesting the .8007 high. On the downside, dips should be well supported back to .7780/60 and to keep the short-term upside momentum intact, the AUD/USD has no right trading below .7700c.  

Bumper AU jobs data and dovish Fed lights up AUD/USD

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 18th of March 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: AUD Forex USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Forecast: Why XAU/USD Selling Could Accelerate if $2275 Gives Way
Today 07:30 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ falls as treasury yields rise
Today 01:41 PM
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Under Pressure as French Election Looms
Today 11:57 AM
Crude Oil Forecast: Analysis Update
Today 08:57 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:38 AM
Another ugly inflation surprise ignites risk of August RBA hike
Today 02:44 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_03
AUD/USD forecast: RBA rate hike revival risk is real and growing
By:
David Scutt
May 6, 2024 06:05 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD suffers bearish blow from softer China PMIs, ugly Australian retail sales miss
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 30, 2024 02:37 AM
      aus_03
      Australian dollar setups following hot inflation print: AUD/JPY, EUR/AUD, GBP/AUD
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 24, 2024 06:51 AM
        aus_02
        AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 24, 2024 02:03 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.